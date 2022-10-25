Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
What is the future of the NFL in London?
"There's no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said.
How a potential Brandin Cooks trade would impact Texans, which NFL teams have made inquiries
HOUSTON – Brandin Cooks is one of the most dynamic and fastest wide receivers in the NFL. The veteran Texans starter is also one of the most frequently traded players in league history. The former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick has been traded three times previously, including a...
Dan Snyder still hasn't interviewed for NFL's investigation
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed for the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White was hired in February to conduct the investigation and the NFL has promised to release a written report of the findings. The league has said there’s no timeline for White to complete the probe. White also handled the league’s investigation into Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earlier this year.
2022 NFL sack leaders
NFL pass rush report (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season came to a close with the top pass rusher displaying the impressive athleticism that has made him such a threat in Bill Belichick's defense. Heading into Week 8, here are the top sack leaders in the league.t-5. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 64. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6.5t-2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 7t-2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 71. Matt Judon, New England Patriots (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 8.511
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Leading Into Week 8
As we look at this week’s NFL QB Power Rankings, the majority of this week’s games weren’t necessarily close; check these score lines: 35-17, 33-14, and 44-23. But that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t good football! The best QB’s in the NFL were proving why they were the best.
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Have a Post-Bye Hiccup
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #7
Despite scoring 34 points on TNF, the Saints fell to the Cards in a scoring fest, 42-34. Andy Dalton threw three INTs, including two returned for TDs. NFL Intercept Cancer Promotion - Schedule Your Cancer Screening .PowerPoint Design by the Author.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
