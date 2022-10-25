ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

VikingsTerritory

Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Citrus County Chronicle

Dan Snyder still hasn't interviewed for NFL's investigation

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed for the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White was hired in February to conduct the investigation and the NFL has promised to release a written report of the findings. The league has said there’s no timeline for White to complete the probe. White also handled the league’s investigation into Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earlier this year.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL sack leaders

NFL pass rush report (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season came to a close with the top pass rusher displaying the impressive athleticism that has made him such a threat in Bill Belichick's defense. Heading into Week 8, here are the top sack leaders in the league.t-5. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 64. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6.5t-2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 7t-2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 71. Matt Judon, New England Patriots (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 8.511
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Leading Into Week 8

As we look at this week’s NFL QB Power Rankings, the majority of this week’s games weren’t necessarily close; check these score lines: 35-17, 33-14, and 44-23. But that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t good football! The best QB’s in the NFL were proving why they were the best.
purplePTSD.com

Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Have a Post-Bye Hiccup

Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
Stephen L Dalton

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #7

Despite scoring 34 points on TNF, the Saints fell to the Cards in a scoring fest, 42-34. Andy Dalton threw three INTs, including two returned for TDs. NFL Intercept Cancer Promotion - Schedule Your Cancer Screening .PowerPoint Design by the Author.

