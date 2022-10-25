ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Ohio State vs. Penn State: James Franklin expects Nittany Lions defense to be up for challenge

Penn State and coach James Franklin try to stop a five-game losing streak to Ohio State on Saturday, a matchup of nationally-ranked teams in the Big Ten with each garnering national championship aspirations this season. Penn State is one of 12 teams still alive in the final four race per ESPN's playoff predictor and would get to the final four if the Nittany Lions were able to beat the Buckeyes and win the conference title with chaos down the stretch. Franklin said after Wednesday's practice he expects Penn State's secondary to be tested against one of the nation's top offenses, but is confident in the players the Nittany Lions have recruited at the back end, and knows they're anxious for the challenge.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

(Thurs)Day: 'You want to know where Penn State is on the schedule' | No injury updates

Penn State has the No. 49 total offense in the country. That might not sound like much, but the Nittany Lions will be the best offense the Buckeyes have faced this season (Toledo is next-best with the No. 65 total offense in the land) when they square off in Happy Valley on Saturday (noon ET; FOX). Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) features the No. 2 total defense in the nation under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, a year after finishing No. 59 in that category.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Penn State week

No. 2 Ohio State returned from the off weekend last week and showed no signs of rust when welcoming Iowa to Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes dismantled the Hawkeyes by a 54-10 score, kicking off what will be a more challenging second half of the 2022 season. That second half continues...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
nittanysportsnow.com

James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy

Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten

Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State regroups and dominates

Week Eight of the college football season is in the books and the usual suspects returned to dominance in the Big Ten. With the defending Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines on bye, teams like Ohio State and Penn State looked to make a statement, and they sure did that. There...
Onward State

Beaver Stadium To Implement New Security Measures Ahead Of Ohio State Game

New security protocols and procedures will go into effect in Beaver Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon. “Safety is a primary concern at all Penn State Athletics events,” Penn State Athletics wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We are aware of...
local21news.com

Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA
247Sports

247Sports

