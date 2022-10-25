Penn State and coach James Franklin try to stop a five-game losing streak to Ohio State on Saturday, a matchup of nationally-ranked teams in the Big Ten with each garnering national championship aspirations this season. Penn State is one of 12 teams still alive in the final four race per ESPN's playoff predictor and would get to the final four if the Nittany Lions were able to beat the Buckeyes and win the conference title with chaos down the stretch. Franklin said after Wednesday's practice he expects Penn State's secondary to be tested against one of the nation's top offenses, but is confident in the players the Nittany Lions have recruited at the back end, and knows they're anxious for the challenge.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO