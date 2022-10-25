Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) faces what the oddsmakers are predicting will be their most difficult challenge of the season when No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) visits Beaver Stadium Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 expert score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Penn State: James Franklin expects Nittany Lions defense to be up for challenge
Penn State and coach James Franklin try to stop a five-game losing streak to Ohio State on Saturday, a matchup of nationally-ranked teams in the Big Ten with each garnering national championship aspirations this season. Penn State is one of 12 teams still alive in the final four race per ESPN's playoff predictor and would get to the final four if the Nittany Lions were able to beat the Buckeyes and win the conference title with chaos down the stretch. Franklin said after Wednesday's practice he expects Penn State's secondary to be tested against one of the nation's top offenses, but is confident in the players the Nittany Lions have recruited at the back end, and knows they're anxious for the challenge.
(Thurs)Day: 'You want to know where Penn State is on the schedule' | No injury updates
Penn State has the No. 49 total offense in the country. That might not sound like much, but the Nittany Lions will be the best offense the Buckeyes have faced this season (Toledo is next-best with the No. 65 total offense in the land) when they square off in Happy Valley on Saturday (noon ET; FOX). Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) features the No. 2 total defense in the nation under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, a year after finishing No. 59 in that category.
Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Penn State week
No. 2 Ohio State returned from the off weekend last week and showed no signs of rust when welcoming Iowa to Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes dismantled the Hawkeyes by a 54-10 score, kicking off what will be a more challenging second half of the 2022 season. That second half continues...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
nittanysportsnow.com
James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy
Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
PSU's Franklin: New Wrinkles Key To Beating Buckeyes
The Penn State coach said his team must give No. 2 Ohio State different looks from what the Lions have done to this point of the season.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten
Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
nittanysportsnow.com
Elite 2024 Quarterback Michael Van Buren to Visit Penn State for Ohio State Game
One of the top junior quarterbacks in the country will be at Beaver Stadium this weekend. 2024 4-star quarterback Michael Van Buren will be making an unofficial visit to Penn State for the clash against Ohio State this Saturday. Van Buren (5’11”, 180-pounds) attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland...
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State regroups and dominates
Week Eight of the college football season is in the books and the usual suspects returned to dominance in the Big Ten. With the defending Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines on bye, teams like Ohio State and Penn State looked to make a statement, and they sure did that. There...
Onward State
Beaver Stadium To Implement New Security Measures Ahead Of Ohio State Game
New security protocols and procedures will go into effect in Beaver Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon. “Safety is a primary concern at all Penn State Athletics events,” Penn State Athletics wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We are aware of...
local21news.com
Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
Has Centre County’s real estate market found balance yet? Here’s what the data show
Home values and rent prices have increased significantly in State College over the past year, even as the market starts to shift more toward balance after many U.S. localities have strongly favored sellers for months. Zillow data last updated Oct. 21 indicate State College area median home values have had...
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
‘Immensely rewarding and a true honor.’ Centre County’s top judge to retire after 15 years
She is the first female president judge in the county’s history.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Driver Extricated from Vehicle, Seriously Injured Following Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway teen was seriously injured after his vehicle spun out of control on Route 28 in Clover Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:53 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
247Sports
