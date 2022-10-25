ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

VOTE: Penn State Player of the Ohio State Game

Saturday was largely a tease to Nittany Nation fans. While most Penn State supporters expected a loss to No. 2 Ohio State, the Nittany Lions gave fans a glimmer of hope holding a thin lead headed into halftime. In the end though No. 13 PSU collapsed in the final nine minutes, allowing an unthinkable 28 points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ohio State stays at No. 2 in Week 10 Coaches, AP Poll

For the first seven games of the college football season, things came pretty easy for Ohio State. After some initial challenges in the first half of the Week 1 game against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes coasted to a 7-0 record, making a good case as the country's best team. On Saturday, however, the Scarlet and Gray were challenged by what head coach Ryan Day calls a "matchup" team.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football bowl projections by CBS Sports: TCU enters New Year's Six, Ohio State holds CFB Playoff spot

Following another wild weekend of college football, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released his latest bowl projections. The College Football Playoff remains largely unchanged from last week, but with 43 bowl games, there is a lot of ground to cover outside of just the top four teams. TCU and Ohio State were two of the notable teams highlighted by Palm, who projects the Horned Frogs to crack the New Year's Six while clawing for a CFB Playoff spot after Oklahoma State's 48-0 loss at Kansas State Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

247Sports

