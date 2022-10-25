Read full article on original website
High school volleyball: North Hall falls in state quarterfinals
On Wednesday, North Hall pulled within a set late in the match, but fell to Trinity Christian 3-1 in the best-of-five match of the Class 4A state quarterfinals Wednesday in Sharpsburg. For the Lady Trojans, Lexie Martin and Claire Bowen led the way. With the loss, North Hall's season is...
WTOK-TV
Defending 6A girls basketball state champs prepare to return to the court
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian girls basketball team returns to the court on Thursday to open up their new season. Last year the Lady Wildcats were able to win their first basketball state championship in program history. Now they return back to the court ready for a new season.
