Titans Sign Veteran Wideout From Chiefs’ Practice Squad

Kansas City loses a familiar face just a few weeks after signing him to its practice squad.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in the middle of a Week 8 bye, but that isn't stopping other teams from poaching some of their talent. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network , the Tennessee Titans are signing veteran wide receiver Chris Conley from Kansas City's practice squad.

Titans are signing veteran WR Chris Conley off the Chiefs practice squad, source says. Conley started the season with the Texans. Now on to his third AFC team since Week 1. - Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:13 a.m. CST

Conley, who signed to the Chiefs' practice squad less than three weeks ago, saw his second stint in Kansas City be short-lived. The 30-year-old wideout joins a new team on his birthday after beginning the year with the Houston Texans, heading to the Chiefs and now joining the Titans organization. In two games this year, Conley has recorded two targets but no receptions.

From 2015-2018 as a member of the Chiefs, the 2015 third-round draft pick hauled in 104 passes for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He played with current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the superstar's first full season as a starter, pitching in 334 receiving yards and five touchdowns back in 2018.

This isn't the first time a former Chief has found his way to Tennessee, as Josh Gordon was a Titan for a brief time earlier this season and played in two games for the club. Conley's departure comes just one day after wide receiver Daurice Fountain was granted his release from Kansas City's practice squad. Per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest , Fountain was drawing interest from multiple teams at the time of his release.

With Conley out of the picture, the Chiefs could continue to rely on veteran Marcus Kemp to serve as a top contender to be promoted to the active roster for some game days moving forward. The 27-year-old was activated for the team's Week 7 outing against the San Francisco 49ers, logging six offensive snaps and 21 reps (75%) on special teams. Kemp is a noted special teams ace whom Kansas City has trusted to fill a similar role for most of his time with the team in the past.