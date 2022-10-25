ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board if Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Awards Grants for Area Bike, Pedestrian Improvements

Maryland awarded $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects throughout the state, including six in Montgomery County. “These grants will provide residents with improved bicycle and pedestrian access for transportation, recreation, and good health,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Strengthening Maryland’s bike and pedestrian trail network provides greater quality of life for residents of all ages and makes our state even more attractive for residents and businesses.”
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Elrich Nominates New County Health Officer

Dr. Kisha Davis has been nominated to be the next Montgomery County Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich announced the nomination Wednesday. Davis, a county native and Quince Orchard High School graduate, works as a family physician. Most recently she served as s vice president of health equity for Bethesda-based Aledade.
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Gallery Opening Exhibit to Raise Awareness of Lynchings in Montgomery County

A new exhibition at the Kramer Gallery in Silver Spring starting Wednesday, Nov. 2. will look to raise awareness of lynchings that took place in Montgomery County in the 1880s. The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County will showcase original artwork from seven artists in their “Certain Party or Parties Unknown” exhibit – a social justice art initiative.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Markovs Chosen as Head County Attorney

John Markovs, who has been Montgomery County’s acting attorney since January, was appointed to fill the position that was held be Marc Hansen prior to his retirement. He was recommended by County Executive Marc Elrich and unanimously approved by members of the county council, who praised his legal and managerial skills and dedication to public service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS to Host November 7 Hiring Fair for Supporting Service Positions

MCPS is hosting a hiring fair from 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Division of Maintenance and Operations, 8301 Turkey Thicket Dr., Building A, First Floor in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS:. Visit www.MCPSCareers.org and create an account. Learn more and apply for these positions by searching:...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Council Interviews Finalists for Temporary Planning Board Commissioners

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council interviewed candidates for temporary Planning Board commissioners after the entire board resigned. On Oct. 12, all five county Planning Board members resigned after weeks of scrutiny. The council announced it lost confidence in the board and accepted resignations from Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council unanimously approves Thrive Montgomery 2050 plan

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022, to include a statement from County Executive Marc Elrich. As dozens of community members booed, the County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the Thrive Montgomery 2050 plan, an update to the county’s general master plan that is expected to guide development for the next 30 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
frederickcountymd.gov

Options Outlined for West Frederick Library

FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner outlined three possible options for opening a Frederick County Public Library branch to serve residents who live along the Route 40/Golden Mile corridor and in the Ballenger Creek area. She provided an update on the project following a new offer from the City of Frederick of land on the former Hargett Farm property, where the City plans to develop a Westside Regional Park.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 26, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Oct. 26, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Boasts Largest Electric School Bus Fleet in the Nation

On Monday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) celebrated new electric buses that officials say mark MCPS as having the largest electric school fleet in the nation. After a press conference at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, attendees rode along in a new bus to the Bethesda Bus Depot. MCPS...
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Council Approves Zoning Changes to Expand 5G Wireless Service

The Montgomery County Council approved zoning changes on Oct. 25 to expand 5G wireless service to new areas in an effort to bring internet access to more residents. This Zoning Text Amendment changes the current ordinance from 60 feet to 30 feet for an antenna for next-generation wireless infrastructure in hopes of reducing visibility and noticeability of antennas, according to a county council press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg

The upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg is now projecting to open this winter, according to a report by Bethesda Beat. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the recently opened Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too). According to Taco Bamba’s Facebook page, the restaurant will be holding several job fairs in November. We will post an update when an opening date is announced.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ggwash.org

These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia

We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.

Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

