The upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg is now projecting to open this winter, according to a report by Bethesda Beat. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the recently opened Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too). According to Taco Bamba’s Facebook page, the restaurant will be holding several job fairs in November. We will post an update when an opening date is announced.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO