Clayton County, GA

More than 25,000 Clayton County voters cast ballot in first week of early voting

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@news-daily.com
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, Ga. government has many open job postings

The Walton County government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. government website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Polk Today

Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push

Those interested in taking part in a campaign stop this coming Wednesday, November 2 in Rockmart can sign up to take part in the event being held at Pizza Farm around lunchtime. The restaurant across the street from Rockmart High School will be hosting Gov. Kemp and special guest Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during the […] The post Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
wabe.org

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces sentencing

Suspended Clayton County Sherriff Victor Hill is now facing sentencing on federal civil rights violations after being convicted on six of seven charges. Witnesses in the case testified they were held for hours in restraint chairs as detainees under Hill’s supervision, despite them breaking no rules and posing no threat at the time.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians

ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Herschel Walker supporters say they don’t believe abortion allegations as he hits the campaign trail

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Senate candidate Herschel Walker is back on the campaign trail on Thursday after a new round of abortion allegations against him. Walker has stood firm on his belief that an abortion ban, without any exceptions, is necessary for Georgians. Earlier this week, a second woman anonymously claimed that Walker paid of her to have an abortion in the 1990s.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

