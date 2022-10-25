More than 25,000 Clayton County voters cast ballot in first week of early voting

Read full article on original website
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
WRDW-TV
Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
Monroe Local News
Walton County, Ga. government has many open job postings
The Walton County government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. government website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA — (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push
Those interested in taking part in a campaign stop this coming Wednesday, November 2 in Rockmart can sign up to take part in the event being held at Pizza Farm around lunchtime. The restaurant across the street from Rockmart High School will be hosting Gov. Kemp and special guest Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during the […] The post Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push appeared first on Polk Today.
wabe.org
Georgia GOP's top candidates move harder right on LGBTQ issues in election's final days
At a U.S. Senate debate earlier this month in Midtown Atlanta, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was asked, as Georgia’s first openly gay Senate candidate, what LGBTQ protections Congress needs to adopt. Oliver noted his support for federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, but then pivoted to mention how the Republican candidate...
wabe.org
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces sentencing
Suspended Clayton County Sherriff Victor Hill is now facing sentencing on federal civil rights violations after being convicted on six of seven charges. Witnesses in the case testified they were held for hours in restraint chairs as detainees under Hill’s supervision, despite them breaking no rules and posing no threat at the time.
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police identify man accused of shooting Norcross High School student
The Gwinnett County Police Department has charged a man from Lawrenceville in connection with the shooting death of a Norcross High School student on Wednesday. Brendon Young, 18 of Lawrenceville, is accused of shooting DeAndre Henderson, 17 of Norcross. Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Young’s whereabouts are...
Herschel Walker supporters say they don’t believe abortion allegations as he hits the campaign trail
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Senate candidate Herschel Walker is back on the campaign trail on Thursday after a new round of abortion allegations against him. Walker has stood firm on his belief that an abortion ban, without any exceptions, is necessary for Georgians. Earlier this week, a second woman anonymously claimed that Walker paid of her to have an abortion in the 1990s.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
‘It’s been rough:’ DeKalb suspect charged with murder, free on bond, received PPP loans
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ten years after Vanessa “Honey” Malone was shot and killed in DeKalb County, her family has watched the man charged in her killing released from jail – again and again. “It’s been rough. It’s been rough. The fact that we still don’t...
Carroll County deputy, mother of 2 boys battling stage 3 cervical cancer
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with donations for a beloved deputy who is battling cancer. Deputy Shainah Conn is battling Stage 3 recurrent metastatic cervical cancer. Conn has been going to work but CCSO said in a Facebook post that she will soon begin a new round of treatment with 12 weeks of chemotherapy.
LIVE UPDATES: Obama campaigns for Georgia Democrats
fox5atlanta.com
Teen suspected of attempting to break into gun store caught on camera
Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.
