Cottonmouths in Arkansas: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Arkansas is a stunning state with plenty of natural beauties – such as the Ozarks and the Ouachita mountains. However, if you’re out exploring Arkansas, there’s a good chance you’ll encounter some wildlife, including snakes. There are 36 species of snakes in Arkansas, and six of them are venomous. There’s one snake in particular that you might have heard of – the cottonmouth, also known as the water moccasin. Cottonmouths are venomous and fairly widespread in the state, so let’s find out where they live and how often they bite. We’ll also learn how to identify them and what to do if you see one.

