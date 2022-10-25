When you can leave your children depends on a lot of things. How responsible the child is. How long it will be. Are there neighbors close. Is it day or night. So many other things than just how old they are.
Good lord, I was a latchkey kid when I was in the 3rd grade for 45 minutes to an hour each day. I got off the bus, straight home, could fix myself a snack and watch tv. Then my mom would get home and I was allowed to go play till dark. When I was in the 5th grade it was 2 hours home alone, but could go out and ride my bike with friends. Kids nowadays are not responsible enough when their parents are home let alone when they are home alone! We knew if we did something wrong while we were home we were going to get our butts kicked when mom and dad got home…so we behaved and did what we were told to do!
I remember in my day when we were 12 years old we were a lot more responsible than these kids are at 20 now
Related
Oklahoma Friends Were ‘Chopped In Half At Their Waist’ Before Dumped In River, Victim's Mother Says
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Stay clear of the cat: DNR warns Illinois residents of newly spotted mountain lion roaming the state
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?
Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
Cottonmouths in Arkansas: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Kansas school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
Sarah Rector, the black girl registered as 'white' because of her wealth
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart?
Indiana Duck Hunter Makes Gruesome Discovery, Finds Human Remains
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Payments worth up to $1,050 to drop next month in multiple states – see if you qualify
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Two parents suspected of killing their six children and themselves before Oklahoma house fire
Beautiful Missouri Lake is Also Most Dangerous Lake in America
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 13