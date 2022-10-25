Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Pumpkin Spice Eggnog now available at Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store right now including pumpkin spice eggnog to celebrate the fall season. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Christkindlmarket on Broadway Looking for Vendors
Christkindlmarket — a new event series — is coming to the Broadway District this winter! A Christkindlmarket is a traditional, German-style, holiday street market, with unique gifts, festive food, beverages, and programming. This will be a pilot series this year and they are looking for vendors who sell...
Fox11online.com
Shawano businesses bring Halloween fun to Main Street
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Students in Shawano got a little taste of Halloween Wednesday. The students and staff of Sacred Heart Catholic School held their Halloween Spirit Parade. Students and staff got into their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated at businesses near the school. Stubborn Brothers, Old Glory Candy, Associated Bank, Fire...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
WBAY Green Bay
New Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store opening Nov. 8
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Hy-Vee grocery store is set to open in Ashwaubenon on Nov. 8. The announcement was made this week on the Hy-Vee website. The 125,000 square foot space is located at the old Shopko location at Bay Park Square Mall. It includes a Wahlburgers restaurant and Starbucks.
Fox11online.com
How to safely inspect your child's Halloween candy
(WLUK) -- The countdown to Halloween is on. Soon many kids will be heading door-to-door and local officials want to make sure parents aren't tricked this year when it comes to their kids' candy. Officer Joseph Benoit the Community Policing Coordinator with the Neenah Police Department offers some tips. You...
Fox11online.com
Rising ingredient costs push Appleton bakery to raise prices
(WLUK) -- Prices have been rising across the nation, and consumers and businesses are feeling the impact. Owner of Whisk and Arrow Nea Hahn says the price increase in baking ingredients has caused her bills to climb. “Last year at this time, my bill for eggs and butter was anywhere...
Fox11online.com
Little Chute students help decorate the village, continue tradition
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute got a bit of a refresh Tuesday with the help of a group of high school students. The students replaced about 40 village planters as part of a school service project. The planters had previously been taken care of by Little Chute's Garden Club,...
Fox11online.com
Thousands of brook trout to be released into Lakewood waters
LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- Thousands of little trout are on their own in the Northwoods after being released into streams in the area. Inside the Lakewood Fish Hatchery, about 6,500 brook trout are getting ready to leave. "Moving day in northern Oconto County. We're working with our cooperator group, Northern Oconto...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fox11online.com
Halloween has brought wide range of weather to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Halloween has seen a huge range of weather in Northeast Wisconsin, with one of those extremes having been just in the last few years. "Typical" weather on Halloween in Green Bay is what you would expect for the middle of the fall. The 30-year average high is 50.4...
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
Fox11online.com
Community weighs in on the future of Pamperin Park
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Children lined up Wednesday -- not just for their turn on the slide at the playground -- but also to cast their vote on the future of Pamperin Park. The playground has been a community staple for over 25 years. Its age brings strong sentimental value but also calls for revitalization, according to park staff.
Fox11online.com
Clouds of smoke continue to roll out from Manitowoc structure fire
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Smoke continues to billow out from a building in Manitowoc. The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at 102 Revere Drive. Josh Schindler could see the glow of the flames from his work a quarter mile away. "You could see there was...
Fox11online.com
January fundraiser for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- A new fundraiser for the bonfire victims has been created. It's Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Barn at Sunset Acres. It will go from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction, bake sale and much more. All proceeds will go to the bonfire...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died
October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
Fox11online.com
Bonfire victim: Brandon's aunt says after talking to him, he sounds like himself
(WLUK) -- We continue to receive updates from Brandon Brzeczkowski Aunt Jen. Brandon was severely injured in that bonfire explosion in Shawano County on October 14th. The family shared more photos of Brandon with us- doing what he loves- hunting. Jen talked to Brandon Tuesday night- saying his voice finally...
Firefighters battle large warehouse facility fire in Manitowoc
According to Chief Todd Blaser of the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, emergency calls came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday reporting a fire at a warehouse facility.
nomadlawyer.org
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
Comments / 0