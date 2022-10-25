Read full article on original website
Homecoming heartbreak: Four straight losses for Cowboys
Add heartbreak to a season of disappointment and frustration. For a second consecutive week, McNeese State took a lead into the fourth quarter only to see victory slip through its finger tips. This time the Cowboys were trying to pull off the biggest upset in the Southland Conference to date,...
Left to play role of spoiler, Cowboys try to avoid fourth straight loss
The Cowboys may be down but say they are not out. With four games left in what is proving to be a tough season, McNeese State looks to play the role of spoiler tonight against Southeastern Louisiana. The teams renew their Southland Conference rivalry at 7 p.m. today at Cowboy...
Bulldogs bite back, rally from 10 down to beat LCCP
LCCP (3-6, 2-3) was looking to pull ahead 23-20 but a bad snap turned the ball over to Jennings on the LCCP 26-yard line. The Bulldogs drove to the 1-yard line with 1:13 to play. Jamaric McZeal’s 1-yard touchdown score with 1:09 to play was the winner. “We were...
District champs: Iowa forces three turnovers in fourth quarter to clinch title
SULPHUR — Iowa’s defense came up with big plays in the fourth quarter to clinch the District 3-3A championship with a 29-21 win over St. Louis Catholic Thursday at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium. With never more than a one-possession lead in the quarter, the Yellow Jackets (8-1, 6-0)...
Tors score twice in fourth quarter to beat New Iberia
SULPHUR — Running back Garrison Burgess and quarterback Gage Trahan broke the century mark on Friday as the Sulphur Tors found their ground game, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to beat New Iberia 17-14 and end a two-game slide. Burgess ran for 108 yards and a score on...
PHOTO GALLERY: McNeese Homecoming pre-game festivities
Pre-game festivities were enjoyed by young and old alike Saturday prior to McNeese’s homecoming game Saturday night against Southeastern Louisiana. (Photos by Kirk Meche)
Jerry Captain
Jerry Captain, 68, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home in Kinder, La. He was born Jan. 21, 1954, to Leon Captain Sr., and Louella Tyler Captain in Kinder, La. He worked at El Paso Gas Company until his retirement. He loved nature, horses and spending quality time with his family, especially his daughter and grandchildren.
Madeline Courville Churchman
Madeline Courville Churchman, age 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. She was born in Eunice, La., and lived in Richard, La., until the age of 5. Her parents moved to Lake Charles in 1948. At the age of 6 she was in the first ever, First Grade class for St. Margaret Catholic School with 52 students and 1 teacher. She learned English quickly and made many lifelong friends. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1962. After graduation, Madeline worked for Commercial Securities, a loan company, where she was afforded wonderful growth opportunities. At about that same time she met the love of her life, Dr. Carl Churchman. The two fell in love, married in October 1963, and had 4 children. Madeline became the office manager for her husband and spent several decades in his office. When he retired, his son took over and Madeline continued being his office manager for several more years.
Tracy Lynn McDonald
Tracy Lynn McDonald, 57, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in a local hospital. Tracy was born on July 12, 1965, in Palm Beach County, Fla. She was raised in Florida in the Miramar Beach area where she was a graduate of Miramar High School. Tracy moved to Clayton, Ga., where she opened and operated her own nail salon. She moved to Lake Charles in 2010. Tracy belonged to the American Legion and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Get ready for some Pumpkin Chunkin’
Lake Charles students will gather Saturday, Nov. 5, to show off their pumpkin launchers in an action-packed Pumpkin Chunking Contest at the I-10 North Beach from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This contest is a result of the partnership between the city of Lake Charles and Region 5 STEM Center...
Americas LNG & Gas Summit returns to LC
For the second year, Lake Charles was chosen as the site for the 19th annual Americas LNG & Gas Summit and Exhibition. Never before has the summit, the longest-running international LNG, Gas & Hydrogen Event in the Americas, been held in the same location for two consecutive years, according to Kyle Edminston, president and CEO of Visit Lake Charles.
Doyle: Difference between praying for revival and being the revival
There is a difference between praying for revival and making the decision to be the revival, according to Rev. David Doyle, the student evangelism pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. Doyle shared the latest good news about The Good News at Trinity. For the last 53 weeks, the church has celebrated...
Calcasieu School Board to receive $2.3M for Hurricane Laura repairs
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, today announced Louisiana will receive $29,877,633.63 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida. “Our communities have been rocked by disaster after disaster,” Cassidy said. “The funding helps Louisiana families get back on their feet and be better prepared.”
Starks man killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
A Starks man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Sam Houston Jones Parkway just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff. State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert. Senegal said the driver...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Boys and Girls Club youngsters rewarded with shopping spree
Academy wanted to mark National First Responders Day in a special way. The Lake Charles Police are always up for interacting with youngsters in positive circumstances, and 12 Boys & Girls Club youngsters rocked their first report card of the year. Those three events culminated in “Shop with a Cop,”...
DCFS plans hiring fair on Wednesday
The Department of Children and Family Services is holding a hiring fair 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Lake Charles Civic Center for positions in the department’s Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Positions available include administrative coordinator, child welfare specialists and social services analysts. Register and apply...
