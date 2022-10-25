ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation

KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Toll rates set to increase 8% on Central Texas highways next year

AUSTIN, Texas — The price for tolls in Central Texas is about to go up. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will increase the toll rate by about 8%.That means drivers will see an increase between $0.04 to $0.14 per segment on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 southwest and the toll lanes on 183. On the MoPac express lane, drivers will also experience an increase in toll rates by $0.05 per segment.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

In September, Texas doubled the number of jobs added the month before, TWC data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) released State employment numbers for September 2022, indicating that job growth has continued to trend up. Last month, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. The TWC said the State has set new employment highs for the 11th consecutive month as total nonfarm employment reached more than 13.5 million.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Don't stack rocks at Texas State Parks. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding visitors to not stack rocks at state parks. The phrase "leave no trail" is literal at any state park in Texas. The Dinosaur Valley State Park in North Texas shared a reminder on Facebook to remind visitors to not stack rocks while hiking the trails.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy