'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
KVUE
What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor
AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 attorney general race fundraising totals Oct. update
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the attorney general's race.
Austin-based nonprofit using blockchain technology, cryptocurrency to help children in need
AUSTIN, Texas — One location nonprofit is using newer technology to help address an age-old problem. Upbring is an Austin-based nonprofit that serves more than 11,000 children in the state of Texas. The organization has three main ministries: foster care, education and resettlement. Upbring's goal is to protect and...
KVUE
Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw says agency 'did not fail' Uvalde, 'plain and simple'
AUSTIN, Texas — At a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said his agency “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. He seemed to be clarifying statements he made to news...
Toll rates set to increase 8% on Central Texas highways next year
AUSTIN, Texas — The price for tolls in Central Texas is about to go up. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will increase the toll rate by about 8%.That means drivers will see an increase between $0.04 to $0.14 per segment on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 southwest and the toll lanes on 183. On the MoPac express lane, drivers will also experience an increase in toll rates by $0.05 per segment.
Report: Texas power grid still not ready for extreme winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) indicated the Texas electric grid remains almost as vulnerable to extreme winter weather as it was back in February 2021, when the state went into a deep freeze for days. According to a new report by...
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 lieutenant governor's race fundraising totals Oct. update
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the lieutenant governor's race.
After suspending political donations post-insurrection, AT&T and Valero fund election-deniers in the midterms
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE - After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the...
Here's where you can cast a ballot during early voting in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting has begun for the Nov. 8 general election and there are a select number of locations Central Texans can go to cast their vote in the ballot box. Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before early voting ends on Nov. 4.
In September, Texas doubled the number of jobs added the month before, TWC data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) released State employment numbers for September 2022, indicating that job growth has continued to trend up. Last month, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. The TWC said the State has set new employment highs for the 11th consecutive month as total nonfarm employment reached more than 13.5 million.
Newest information regarding the updated COVID-19 vaccine from Texas medical expert
AUSTIN, Texas — The updated COVID-19 vaccines are designed to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 and help reduce the spread of the virus in communities, which helps reduce risks for the most vulnerable populations, according to a Texas medical expert. Contracting COVID-19 can have serious, long-lasting...
Texas State developing app to help reduce food insecurity, isolation among the elderly
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University has received a $2.76 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help develop a food delivery application to serve elderly populations in Central Texas. The app's goal is to fight social isolation and food insecurity while...
One year later, twin boys still hopeful they'll find a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a special bond that comes with being a twin, like an unspoken language that only the two can speak. For Trey and Tavaris, it's clear they wouldn't be able to get through life without each other. The two are now 14 and still in foster...
Capital Area Rural Transportation System offering local voters free rides to the polls
AUSTIN, Texas — Election day is on Nov. 8 and the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) is offering Texans free rides to the polls. The CARTS is responsible for transit services in the nine counties surrounding Austin, including Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.
Don't stack rocks at Texas State Parks. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding visitors to not stack rocks at state parks. The phrase "leave no trail" is literal at any state park in Texas. The Dinosaur Valley State Park in North Texas shared a reminder on Facebook to remind visitors to not stack rocks while hiking the trails.
Quiet for midweek, watching more strong storm potential for Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — In the wake of Monday night's storms, we're now back to a quiet weather pattern for the middle of this week. However, our eyes are already focused on Friday when our next weather maker could bring another opportunity for strong to severe storms. We're still several...
Public Utility Commission adopts new water disconnection rule amid cold weather emergencies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) on Thursday adopted new rules that prohibit non-municipal public water and sewer utilities from disconnecting customers during extreme cold weather emergencies. That means these utilities cannot disconnect service or issue late fees for nonpayment of bills during this type...
KVUE
