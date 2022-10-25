ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Brittney Griner's Daily Life Has Looked Like in Russian Prison

The WNBA star, whose nine-year prison sentence was upheld Tuesday, has been living in a detention center near Moscow since her arrest on Feb. 17 As Brittney Griner went through a detainment, and then a lengthy trial and now an appeal hearing, the WNBA star has been held in a detention center near Moscow, where she was arrested on Feb. 17. With the news Tuesday morning that her appeal for a reduced sentence was rejected, she now faces down her unprecedented nine-year sentence and continued life as a Russian prisoner. Before her...
The Independent

Brittney Griner appeal – live: WNBA star apologies to Russia court in last-ditch attempt to avoid penal colony

American basketball star Brittney Griner urged Russian appeal judges to reduce her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession as she appeared via video link from a detention centre outside Moscow.In her final statement, she emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I did not intend to do this,” she closed, before asking the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.Ms Griner’s defence team began the...
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner’s Prison Sentence Upheld in Russian Court, Social Media Goes Off

On Tuesday morning, WNBA star Brittney Griner—who’s been kept in a Russian detention center since February of this year—saw her attempt at an appeal denied, with officials upholding the athlete’s nine-year prison sentence. Social media, which has been outspoken about Griner’s case since she was originally arrested, erupted in a frenzy after hearing the Russian court’s decision.
NBC News

Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s legal team was back in a Moscow court room Tuesday morning to appeal her nine-year prison sentence after the Olympic gold medalist was convicted of drug related charges. NBC News’ Matt Bodner breaks down what Griner’s legal team are arguing and when a decision on the appeal could be expected. Oct. 25, 2022.
BBC

Brittney Griner: Russian court rejects appeal over jail term

A Russian court has rejected an appeal by US basketball star Brittney Griner against her nine-year jail term for drug charges. The court near Moscow upheld the sentence, with the state prosecutor calling it "fair". The double Olympic winner apologised for her "honest mistake" in the appeal hearing via video...
Journal Inquirer

Kremlin: Any talks about Griner swap must be confidential

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential. A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian court denies WNBA’s Griner appeal, still 9 years in prison

A Russian court denied WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal of a nine-year prison sentence on drug charges, NBC News reported. The athlete is now believed to be bound for a Russian penal colony. The Phoenix Mercury player and two-time Olympic gold medalist reportedly told the court she “did not...

