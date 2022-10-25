Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Calum Scott willing to perform Phillies anthem at World Series
PHILADELPHIA — British singer Calum Scott may be on tour right now, but his schedule is wide open for the World Series. Scott, whose cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" became the official anthem of the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the MLB playoffs. A few hours after the...
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
Pennsylvania city one of top 15 best for baseball fans: study
With the World Series coming up, a new study has found the best baseball cities in America. And one in Pennsylvania has snagged a spot amongst the top 15. LISTEN: ‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa. As a basis for...
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Longtime Coach of Girl’s Soccer Team in Warminster Remembered for Winning Over 300 Games
The coach of a major girl’s soccer team in Bucks County is being remembered for his love of the sport and for his players. Rick Woelfel wrote about the coach for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bill Cappo, a beloved longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach, passed...
abc27.com
Band Chicago to bring tour to Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.”
The Philadelphia Citizen
Are We Still A Union League Town?
A couple of weeks ago, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
verticalmag.com
‘Pawn Stars’ films at American Helicopter Museum
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The History network’s popular reality television program, “Pawn Stars,” recently filmed one of its episodes at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) in West Chester. The Museum will celebrate the show’s airing on Thursday, Nov. 17, with a “Pawn Stars” Premier Party from 6:30 until 9 p.m.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
mainlinetoday.com
7 New Breweries to Try Along the Main Line
Add these new Main Line breweries to your must-visit list for everything from small-batch brews to IPAs and ciders. The Main Line region has always been known for its wide range of food and beverage options. If you consider yourself a beer aficionado, there are a few new spots on the local brewery scene that you need to check out. Be sure to snap a photo, share it to your social media and tag us!
chestercounty.com
The Nixon Park Blue Heron: ‘Everybody knows his name’
Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square is more than a couple of nice ponds, a yearly trout rodeo, wandering paths and a splendid forest. It is also the home to the widely known and dearly loved Great Blue Heron, who appears to be the sentinel of the water. This...
sjuhawknews.com
A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner
My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
