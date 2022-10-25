ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Band Chicago to bring tour to Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.”
HERSHEY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Are We Still A Union League Town?

A couple of weeks ago, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
verticalmag.com

‘Pawn Stars’ films at American Helicopter Museum

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The History network’s popular reality television program, “Pawn Stars,” recently filmed one of its episodes at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) in West Chester. The Museum will celebrate the show’s airing on Thursday, Nov. 17, with a “Pawn Stars” Premier Party from 6:30 until 9 p.m.
WEST CHESTER, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

7 New Breweries to Try Along the Main Line

Add these new Main Line breweries to your must-visit list for everything from small-batch brews to IPAs and ciders. The Main Line region has always been known for its wide range of food and beverage options. If you consider yourself a beer aficionado, there are a few new spots on the local brewery scene that you need to check out. Be sure to snap a photo, share it to your social media and tag us!
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
chestercounty.com

The Nixon Park Blue Heron: ‘Everybody knows his name’

Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square is more than a couple of nice ponds, a yearly trout rodeo, wandering paths and a splendid forest. It is also the home to the widely known and dearly loved Great Blue Heron, who appears to be the sentinel of the water. This...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
sjuhawknews.com

A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner

My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
ARDMORE, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy