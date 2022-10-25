Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
Hurricane forecasters watching system in Caribbean
Forecasters on Wednesday were watching a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system by the weekend along with two other systems in the Atlantic. None of the disturbances currently pose an imminent threat to Florida. According to a 2 a.m. update from Hurricane Center, an...
A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico
An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Storms return Tuesday
A cold front approaches Tuesday from the west, passing from west to east across the state Tuesday evening. Before the front arrives, a line of storms will develop ahead of this cold front.
Coastal storm could spoil warmup in mid-Atlantic, New England
A warmup is on the way for the weekend, but rainy and windy conditions on the coast could keep some residents chilly. Clouds, rain and breezy conditions will develop as a storm takes shape just offshore of the East coast of the United States this weekend. But, how cool and nasty the weather becomes in the mid-Atlantic and New England will depend on the track, strength and nature of the storm into early next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Scattered showers, isolated t-showers overnight
Clouds increase tonight with scattered rain and t-showers. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Lows remain mild, only falling to around 60-degrees.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Models Track Tropical Storm Karl Making its Way Slowly to Mexico, Texas, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center's most recent advisory indicates that Tropical Storm Karl is continuing to move slowly in the southwest Gulf of Mexico while maintaining winds of 45 mph. According to some models, the tropical storm will hit Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana. A few estimates show the storm will move...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-More clouds and cooler temps for Fri/Sat; Rain showers for Sun/Mon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend we are cooling off with highs in the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday with more clouds too. Showers arrive Sunday. Tonight we will have a few more clouds and temps bottoming out into the low 50s. Friday we are in the upper 60s...
Beautiful weather is back, rain returns later this week
Tuesday is off to cool breezy start with temperatures moderating through most of the day as highs climb into the low 70s later this afternoon.
Forecasters say tropical depression could form in Caribbean
Forecasters say a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean could form into a tropical depression by early next week. The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 a.m. advisory Thursday that an area of low pressure is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean this weekend. “Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast...
Brewing system may become next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
A broad area of clouds, showers and thunderstorms that have been swirling over the central Atlantic in recent days has been showing signs of acquiring tropical characteristics and could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm near Bermuda, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The system is in a zone that extends...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
rsvplive.ie
Met Eireann issues orange weather warning for 16 counties
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for 16 counties. The rain and thunderstorm warning applies to all of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford. "Heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms likely to cause flooding," it reads. The warning applies from 11pm tonight until 7am tomorrow...
