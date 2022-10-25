Read full article on original website
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
Tri-Cities Washington Most Hated Halloween Candy Is a Traditional Favorite!?
Our Poll Results Reveal The Least Favorite Halloween Candy In Tri-Cities Washington. Time to break out the Halloween decorations and start planning your costumes. And, of course, time to start stocking up on candy for all of the Trick-or-Treaters. But what kind of candy should you get?. What's Your Least...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
5 Things to Know About Washington’s Beautiful Lake Chelan [PHOTOS]
So, you want to know more about Lake Chelan? Well, you've come to the right place. Though I've never spent any time there - IKR - I've done some research, so you don't have to. And I've lived vicariously through my co-workers on the east and west sides of Washington...
‘I wish something could be done’: Fred Meyer managers, shoppers say theft consuming Everett stores
EVERETT, Wash. — Employees at Fred Meyer stores in Everett are asking city officials for more help to address organized retail theft. Ron Biley, who shops regularly at the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way in Everett, said he’s witnessed it first-hand. “I’ve seen workers actually try to stop...
Bellingham travelers can soon fly direct to new destination on Southwest
The direct flight will be offered on a seasonal basis.
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Saying This Will Surely Piss Off People Living in Washington
It's not easy living in Washington sometimes. It's the only state named after a president and yet it's still so foreign to people living in other states. Whenever I travel out of state and people ask me where I'm from, I hear one of two phrases that every Washingtonian knows all too well.
q13fox.com
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
Idaho is Home to 11 of the Greatest Winter Playgrounds in America
The days are getting shorter. The temperatures are getting colder. Snow is already falling at some of Idaho’s mountain resorts. Winter adventures are right around the corner!. With another change in seasons on the way, the USA Today is on a mission to find the best of the best...
idesignarch.com
Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement
Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
q13fox.com
AG: Center for COVID Control owners barred from doing business in Washington
SEATTLE - The Center for COVID Control—a coronavirus testing company lambasted by the Attorney General as a ‘scam’—is now permanently barred from doing business in Washington. AG Bob Ferguson announced Thursday the company owners can no longer run a business in the state. "As a result...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington
People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food. That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants...
4 Washington Cities That Do Thanksgiving Weekend Right
Thanksgiving Day is about loosening your belt and having another plate of turkey, stuffing, and gravy while catching up with family and friends. The days after turkey day are about finding fun things to do together - and I'm not talking about shopping Black Friday sales or sitting home and watching football.
7 Shocking Tri-Cities Stores Actually Closed on Thanksgiving
This year you may head to your favorite local store on Thanksgiving morning to find that they are actually closed for the day. These are the surprising Tri-Cities area stores that announced this year they are closed all of Thanksgiving day. What Tri-Cities Stores Announced They Are Closed for Thanksgiving...
The Truth About Razor Blades In Washington Apples At Halloween
Childhood is a magical time. One of the things that makes it so special is Halloween. Once a year, kids get to dress up like their favorite heroes and villains and go door-to-door for free candy. What's not to like?. At its best, Halloween is a joyful occasion. But there's...
Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]
With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
5 Unconventional First Date Ideas Guaranteed to Impress in Tri-Cities
So, you want to impress your potential significant other. First impressions are important and the first date is the one that gets talked about at the wedding. Sure, you could go with something that perfectly replicates the Hollywood love story first date but that's no fun. You want bold and daring, maybe something that says "We're going to go on a lot of adventures together."
