Bellingham, WA

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington

SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
SEATTLE, WA
Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement

Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington

People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food. That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants...
WASHINGTON STATE
4 Washington Cities That Do Thanksgiving Weekend Right

Thanksgiving Day is about loosening your belt and having another plate of turkey, stuffing, and gravy while catching up with family and friends. The days after turkey day are about finding fun things to do together - and I'm not talking about shopping Black Friday sales or sitting home and watching football.
WASHINGTON STATE
7 Shocking Tri-Cities Stores Actually Closed on Thanksgiving

This year you may head to your favorite local store on Thanksgiving morning to find that they are actually closed for the day. These are the surprising Tri-Cities area stores that announced this year they are closed all of Thanksgiving day. What Tri-Cities Stores Announced They Are Closed for Thanksgiving...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]

With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
SEATTLE, WA
5 Unconventional First Date Ideas Guaranteed to Impress in Tri-Cities

So, you want to impress your potential significant other. First impressions are important and the first date is the one that gets talked about at the wedding. Sure, you could go with something that perfectly replicates the Hollywood love story first date but that's no fun. You want bold and daring, maybe something that says "We're going to go on a lot of adventures together."
TRI-CITIES, WA
