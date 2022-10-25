Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Song About the Afterlife 1 Day Before His Death
One last gift. Shortly before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a classic hymn about the afterlife. "Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick," the Will & Grace alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 23, alongside a video that showed him collaborating with musician Danny Myrick. "Danny helped me with a new […]
Leslie Jordan’s Final Instagram Post Reveals Everything Great About Him
Today (October 24), the world lost a true icon in Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor and comedian died at the age of 67 after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into the side of a building. The exact medical emergency remains unknown. Though Leslie Jordan is best known as an...
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Paused Indefinitely in Wake of Leslie Jordan's Death
The death of beloved actor Leslie Jordan has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Now, it's been reported that his current series, Call Me Kat, is pausing production indefinitely. TV Line reports that it has learned the show's producers plan to halt any more work on the show for an undetermined amount of time. Notably, the sitcom is in its third season at FOX. Jordan portrayed the lovable head baker Phil from Season 1 until his untimely death.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode
The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
Beloved Actor, Comedian, and Country Gospel Dabbler, Leslie Jordan, Dead at 67
Emmy-winning actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to the Los Angeles Times, Jordan was driving a BMW in Hollywood, California on Monday morning when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. He was declared dead at the scene. At this time, it is unclear whether Jordan was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand. Law enforcement reported, the condition of the vehicle suggested Jordan may have lost control of the vehicle before the crash.
Popculture
Jim Parsons Pays Tribute to Late 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a heartbreaking tribute to Leslie Jordan on Instagram Monday after the beloved comedian's death in a car accident. Jordan and Parsons worked together on Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik. Parsons is an executive producer on the Fox sitcom. "If Leslie...
ETOnline.com
Leslie Jordan Throughout the Years
Here's a look at the late actor's life in photos. Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverley Leslie on "Will & Grace" and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after he crashed his car into a tree in Hollywood, his agent said. "The world is definitely a much darker...
Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident
Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
Remembering Leslie Jordan’s most hilarious viral videos during the pandemic
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who passed away Monday at 67, used his unique style of humor to help millions through the coronavirus pandemic. “Hello, fellow hunker downers,” he would greet his Instagram followers before he’d share a funny story from his childhood, sing a song, or host his “Pillow Talk,” which consisted of him […]
Leslie Jordan, a Quarantine Hero With Memorable Roles in ‘Will and Grace’ and ’Sordid Lives,’ Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, the endlessly effervescent and entertaining actor, comedian, and singer, died Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles. He was 67. Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, confirmed the actor’s death to Rolling Stone. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” he said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son,...
Remembering actor, comedian and viral sensation Leslie Jordan
Tributes are pouring in across the entertainment industry for Leslie Jordan, who died unexpectedly on Monday. CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason visited Jordan in Nashville just two weeks earlier, where he reflected on his acting career, unexpected turn to country music and becoming a beloved viral internet sensation during the pandemic.
Click2Houston.com
Rihanna returns to music with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ original song
Rihanna has re-entered the music ring on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which opens on Nov. 11. The song, “Lift Me Up,” was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler.
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Selena Gomez Shared What Helped Her Cope With Her Bipolar Disorder After First Being Diagnosed
Selena first opened up about her bipolar diagnosis in 2020.
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
Comments / 0