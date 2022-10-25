ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Us Weekly

Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Song About the Afterlife 1 Day Before His Death

One last gift. Shortly before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a classic hymn about the afterlife. "Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick," the Will & Grace alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 23, alongside a video that showed him collaborating with musician Danny Myrick. "Danny helped me with a new […]
Popculture

'Call Me Kat' Paused Indefinitely in Wake of Leslie Jordan's Death

The death of beloved actor Leslie Jordan has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Now, it's been reported that his current series, Call Me Kat, is pausing production indefinitely. TV Line reports that it has learned the show's producers plan to halt any more work on the show for an undetermined amount of time. Notably, the sitcom is in its third season at FOX. Jordan portrayed the lovable head baker Phil from Season 1 until his untimely death.
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
American Songwriter

Beloved Actor, Comedian, and Country Gospel Dabbler, Leslie Jordan, Dead at 67

Emmy-winning actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to the Los Angeles Times, Jordan was driving a BMW in Hollywood, California on Monday morning when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. He was declared dead at the scene. At this time, it is unclear whether Jordan was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand. Law enforcement reported, the condition of the vehicle suggested Jordan may have lost control of the vehicle before the crash.
Popculture

Jim Parsons Pays Tribute to Late 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a heartbreaking tribute to Leslie Jordan on Instagram Monday after the beloved comedian's death in a car accident. Jordan and Parsons worked together on Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik. Parsons is an executive producer on the Fox sitcom. "If Leslie...
NBC News

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverley Leslie on "Will & Grace" and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after he crashed his car into a tree in Hollywood, his agent said. "The world is definitely a much darker...
The Independent

Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident

Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jordan, a Quarantine Hero With Memorable Roles in ‘Will and Grace’ and ’Sordid Lives,’ Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the endlessly effervescent and entertaining actor, comedian, and singer, died Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles. He was 67. Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, confirmed the actor’s death to Rolling Stone. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” he said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son,...
CBS News

Remembering actor, comedian and viral sensation Leslie Jordan

Tributes are pouring in across the entertainment industry for Leslie Jordan, who died unexpectedly on Monday. CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason visited Jordan in Nashville just two weeks earlier, where he reflected on his acting career, unexpected turn to country music and becoming a beloved viral internet sensation during the pandemic.
