Leslie Jordan, the endlessly effervescent and entertaining actor, comedian, and singer, died Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles. He was 67. Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, confirmed the actor’s death to Rolling Stone. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” he said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO