Since 2021, shooting incidents are down 27 percent in Jersey City thanks to the Violent Crime Initiative with the state and feds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced today. “Keeping New Jersey safe and reducing violent crime are core to this Office’s mission, and I have no higher priority as U.S. Attorney. The scourge of senseless gun violence plagues too many of our communities, particularly in our urban centers. We are committed to protecting the public from violent criminal organizations, and we will relentlessly hold those who harm and threaten the public accountable,” U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a statement.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO