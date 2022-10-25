Read full article on original website
Feds tout partnerships to reduce shootings in Jersey City, other big cities
The number of shootings in Jersey City this year has dropped dramatically over 2021, and local and federal officials are touting the joint efforts made to combat violence. While announcing charges against dozens in an alleged drug ring, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said Wednesday that the Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) has reduced gun violence 23% statewide, 27% in Jersey City 30% in Newark and 12% in Paterson.
hudsoncountyview.com
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
thepositivecommunity.com
Moving Education Forward in Newark
For too long we have not taken a holistic stakeholder approach to education in our cities, instead remaining in our silos that do not benefit our most important asset, our children. In Newark, while our schools have markedly improved, we recognize the myriad of barriers that still exist. We have...
Jersey City to reopen COVID-19 rent relief program Oct. 31-Nov. 10
Jersey City is reopening its COVID-19 relief program that could provide residents with up to $10,000 in back rent. Applications for the Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program can be filed with the city between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, city officials said. The application form is on the city website. Residents without access to a computer can call 201-706-4653.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
New Jersey Globe
Palisades Park councilman bolts Democrats, joins GOP
A Democratic councilman in Palisades Park is switching parties in protest of the treatment of Republican Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Stephanie Jang by the local party boss, borough administrator David Lorenzo. The switch of Jae K. Park still leaves the borough council with a 4-2 Democratic majority, but gives the...
baristanet.com
‘Montclair is Broken:’ Resolution to Put Stafford On Paid Leave, Police Called To Council Meeting
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Town Council, shortly after midnight, voted on a resolution to “immediately place Township Manager Timothy Stafford on temporary paid administrative leave, without loss of salary or benefits, pending the conclusion of the independent employment practices investigation concerning the allegations and statements reportedly made by a council member in the previously referenced Montclair Local and Baristanet articles.”
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council discuss embankment plan, capping cannabis dispensaries at 55
The Jersey City Council discussed the 6th Street Embankment Redevelopment Plan and capping cannabis dispensaries at 55 total citywide at yesterday’s caucus. The council passed a condemnation of the embankment property last year, though the matter remains tied up in litigation for the moment. “Has the lawsuit been settled?,”...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers
Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
Campaign Worker Offered Gift Card 'Bribes' To Central Jersey Voters: Prosecutor
A campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been arrested and charged with bribery, authorities said. The worker allegedly offered gift cards to voters in exchange for their mail-in absentee ballots, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Ciccone did not name the candidate. On the week...
Scramble to preserve home owned by formerly enslaved man in Montclair, N.J.
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale. CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might. "Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair. James Howe, a...
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
hudsoncountyview.com
Since 2021, U.S. Attorney’s Office says shooting incidents are down 27% in Jersey City
Since 2021, shooting incidents are down 27 percent in Jersey City thanks to the Violent Crime Initiative with the state and feds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced today. “Keeping New Jersey safe and reducing violent crime are core to this Office’s mission, and I have no higher priority as U.S. Attorney. The scourge of senseless gun violence plagues too many of our communities, particularly in our urban centers. We are committed to protecting the public from violent criminal organizations, and we will relentlessly hold those who harm and threaten the public accountable,” U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a statement.
Jackson Mayor lands major Republican endorsement in heated election campaign
JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township incumbent Republican Mayor Michael Reina has secured critical Republican party endorsements during a fierce campaign putting local Republicans against each other. Today, Reina secured the endorsement of us congressman Chris Smith. Smith’s endorsement comes after Reina secured verbal endorsements from county GOP officials. Multiple sources within the Ocean County Republican organization have confirmed that the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, and other local mayors I have signaled in private that they will endorse Reina, but out of fear of retribution from Commissioner Virginia Haines will not make a public endorsement The post Jackson Mayor lands major Republican endorsement in heated election campaign appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
New York City moms, angered by failed Democrat dogma, fuel Zeldin surge in state governor's race
GOP challenger Lee Zeldin is surging in the polls in his effort to unseat New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Motivated "Moms for Zeldin" appear to be leading the effort.
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
roi-nj.com
Proposed affordable housing project in Newark comes with distinction: It’s being developed by Black women
Entrepreneur extraordinaire Adenah Bayoh, who has forced many to rethink how they build community, is doing it again. This week, the restaurateur/developer announced she is partnering with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter on Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex for low-income residents, at 654-668 S. 11th St. in Newark’s South Ward.
