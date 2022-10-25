ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business

By Matthew Chapman
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJLc5_0ilyr5Nd00

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble.

Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that the former president's politics were so "divisive" it ruined his credibility with anyone else he wanted to do business with.

"Barrack's case presents a rare sight: an unbelievably wealthy baron facing the real threat of prison time. He's accused of putting the nation's security at risk by misusing his position of influence and power with the Trump administration to cut secret deals with the United Arab Emirates," reported Jose Pagliery. "In this behemoth trial that started last month, federal prosecutors are trying to prove that Barrack abused the access he got to the incoming president by using it to secretly lobby on behalf of Arab royals. For example, an indictment updated in May claimed that Barrack quietly tweaked the GOP platform at the 2016 Republican National Convention — making sure to avoid any mention of the Saudi royal family's connection to the 9/11 hijackers."

Last month, as the trial loomed ahead, prosecutors revealed a tranche of emails outlining how Barrack, along with disgraced former Trump adviser Paul Manafort, had a "secret back-channel" between Middle Eastern nations. Barrack initially helped persuade the Trump family to put Manafort on the campaign payroll.

"The investment mogul is a longtime friend of Trump's from the celebrity's heyday in the 1980s New York real estate world. Barrack's early support for Trump played a pivotal role in Wall Street lining up behind the Republican in 2016. He would go on to chair Trump's inaugural celebrations, which were mired in accusations of self-dealing and corruption that ended in a settlement with the District of Columbia attorney general," said the report. "But on the stand Monday, Barrack frowned and shifted uncomfortably in his seat as he lamented four years of chaos that ensued — and seemed to blame his association with Trump for his legal troubles today." Asked by lawyers if he should have supported someone else for president, Barrack replied, "unquestionably."

During the trial, Barrack called former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to testify in his defense.

Comments / 52

Tamar
2d ago

every single thing and person who works with and for trump will end up in compromised positions. and if you fall for don the con with all the evidence out there, you deserve what you get.

Reply(10)
24
Ray Mena
1d ago

Trump as "disastrous," adding that the former president's politics were so "divisive" it ruined his credibility with anyone else he wanted to do business with. No one should be surprised He's a disaster as a human being and that's why The universe is making sure. He learned his lesson.

Reply(4)
10
SoFedUp
1d ago

This guy made bad investments, got involved with the wrong people... lost money and credibility. He made his bed now, he has to lie in it! But, who wants to be admit that they were reckless and made bad choices? It's easier to blame it on someone else!

Reply
6
Related
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"They are going to convict very quickly": Glenn Kirschner on the trial of Donald J. Trump

Over the course of nine public hearings the House Jan. 6 committee has conclusively shown that Donald Trump tried to end American democracy by nullifying the results of the 2020 election. In an exclamation mark to that conclusion, the House committee has now subpoenaed Trump. It's unlikely, of course, that Trump will supply the evidence the committee demands or appear to testify.
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023

Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for telling voter she’s too old to have a say on abortion

Marjorie Taylor Greene called a voter “too old” to have a point of view on abortion rights, leading to massive backlash on social media.During a call-in show on Monday night, Ms Greene confronted a woman who told her “my body is my body and I don’t want the government telling me what I can do with my body”.The Republican responded by saying “Ma’am, are you having children any time soon?”Then, without waiting for an answer from the caller, she went on: “That’s my question, I am asking a legitimate question.”She continued to add that “abortion is murder” and told...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Donald Trump must be indicted — and this time, I believe Merrick Garland will act

Following the final hearing of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the evidence is overwhelming: The Department of Justice must bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and many others for their culpability for the attack. The evidence of criminal conduct by the former president is so strong, and the offenses so consequential to the continued viability of American democracy, that indictment is the only appropriate outcome — and I believe the DOJ will indict.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
VIRGINIA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
182K+
Followers
20K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy