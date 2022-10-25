If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.

1 DAY AGO