New Jersey State

SoJO 104.9

Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike

If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
njgamblingsites.com

New Jersey Online Gambling Loses 2 Sites in 8 Days

Perhaps because New Jersey online gambling sites are entry points for most US operators who test their betting mettle here, shutdowns aren’t a huge surprise. However, two within eight days? That does require a doubletake. On Oct. 17, Fubo Sportsbook ceased operations “effective immediately.”. Today, Vie.gg ended its...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List

No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools

Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million

Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm

Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed

A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

NEW JERSEY STATE
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

