Read full article on original website
Related
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Jersey Shore Towns Where Real Estate Has Calmed Down
The housing market was in pure chaos. Homes were selling for $50,000+ their market value and would remain on the market for a week or less. It has been a seller's market, not a buyer's market. If you are in the market to buy a new home, I finally have...
njgamblingsites.com
New Jersey Online Gambling Loses 2 Sites in 8 Days
Perhaps because New Jersey online gambling sites are entry points for most US operators who test their betting mettle here, shutdowns aren’t a huge surprise. However, two within eight days? That does require a doubletake. On Oct. 17, Fubo Sportsbook ceased operations “effective immediately.”. Today, Vie.gg ended its...
Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List
No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools
Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million
Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
New Jersey’s Most Popular Hairstyle For 2022 Has Been Revealed
One thing we all know New Jersey is famous for is our hair. Over the years we have liked it big, and we weren't shy about the hair spray. Did you ever wonder what the top hairstyle in the state is?. There have been so many unfortunate hairdos over the...
The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm
Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
NJ Bill Proposes to Finally Stop Car Manufacturers Charging You For This
Here's New Jersey bill I think we can all get behind!. If you have a vehicle with in-car features that you can't even use unless you pay an extra subscription, you may not be deprived for very much longer. According to The Drive, New Jersey legislators and putting forth a...
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed
A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;. Bergen County:...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0