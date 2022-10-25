ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Body of Orange resident found after crash occurred about eight hours earlier

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a deadly single-vehicle crash went undiscovered for about eight hours in Orange County on Tuesday morning. According to DPS Lieutenant Chuck Havard, the accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1136, also known as Old Buna Road, near Mauriceville, but it wasn’t discovered and reported until shortly before 11:00 a.m.
Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper

Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
Drive-By Shooting at Residence in Newton

According to Newton Police Chief Will Jackson, the Newton County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 23, stating a shot had been fired into a residence in Newton. The residence was located in the 2900 block of Hwy. 190 East. Chief Jackson stated that thankfully no one was injured in the residence by the shooting. If anyone has any additional information, please call Newton City Hall at 409-379-5061 or the Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636.
POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89

A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
10/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Treylen Jarez Harris, 29, 2132 Brooks St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated assault with a firearm. Peyton Phillip Porche, 26, 2845...
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made

Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (October 17th to October 23rd, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-five (65) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have twenty (20) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eight (8) housed in Jasper.    
