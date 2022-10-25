Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Body of Orange resident found after crash occurred about eight hours earlier
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a deadly single-vehicle crash went undiscovered for about eight hours in Orange County on Tuesday morning. According to DPS Lieutenant Chuck Havard, the accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1136, also known as Old Buna Road, near Mauriceville, but it wasn’t discovered and reported until shortly before 11:00 a.m.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jasper County on Sunday. The crash happened on Highway 96 at around 4 p.m. According to the Police, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck along with a truck were involved in the collision.
Carjacking suspect leads police on high-speed chase from Vidor to Chambers County
VIDOR, Texas — A suspect pulled out a gun on two men then lead police on a chase topping speeds of 150 mph Wednesday afternoon. The incident began in Vidor around 3 p.m. A man and a woman were sitting in a car in front of a house that was under construction on North Lakeside Street, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News.
kjas.com
Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper
Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
newtoncountynews.net
Drive-By Shooting at Residence in Newton
According to Newton Police Chief Will Jackson, the Newton County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 23, stating a shot had been fired into a residence in Newton. The residence was located in the 2900 block of Hwy. 190 East. Chief Jackson stated that thankfully no one was injured in the residence by the shooting. If anyone has any additional information, please call Newton City Hall at 409-379-5061 or the Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89
A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
kogt.com
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
kjas.com
KFDM-TV
Two people injured after car hits ATV that was in the middle of Hwy 63 in Burkeville
BURKEVILLE — Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the driver and passenger of an all-terrain vehicle were injured when the ATV was hit by a car. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 63 in the Jamestown Community. According to Chief Duckworth, the people had stopped and...
Lake Charles American Press
10/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Treylen Jarez Harris, 29, 2132 Brooks St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated assault with a firearm. Peyton Phillip Porche, 26, 2845...
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Calls To Services (October 17th to October 23rd, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-five (65) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty (20) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eight (8) housed in Jasper.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022.
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor police searching for man who hijacked car while family inside vehicle
VIDOR — Vidor police are searching for a person who hijacked a car. Around 3:30 p.m. on North Lakeside Street in Vidor, a family was sitting in their car in front of a home they are building. According to the Vidor Police Department, a man, described as a black...
