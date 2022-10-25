ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Spice Girls singer Mel B calls out Victoria's husband David Beckham, here’s why

Former Spice Girls Mel B (Scary) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) have had a long-standing tense friendship, and Mel has now come out to criticise Victoria's football star husband, David. The history of their friendship. According to the Irish Mirror, the problems apparently began between the two when Victoria was unable...
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
POPSUGAR

Mandy Moore Welcomes Her Second Child: "Ozzie Is Here!"

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are officially the parents of two! The "This Is Us" alum announced the birth of her second child on Oct. 21 alongside a photo of her new baby boy. "Ozzie is here!" Moore captioned the Instagram post on Friday. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"
Us Weekly

Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far

Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
NEW YORK STATE
TODAY.com

Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29

"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
The Independent

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver’s London show to perform Folklore song

Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London.On Wednesday (26 October), the singer graced the stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside the musician, whose real name is Justin Vernon, and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform their song “Exile” together in person for the first time.Footage of the performance made its way onto Twitter moments after it occurred. Over ecstatic applause at the end of their duet, Vernon said, “The most talented person in the world, Taylor Swift,” to which she responded, “The most talented person in the world, Justin Vernon,”...
SFGate

‘Tammy Faye’ Review: New Elton John Score Doesn’t Yet Live Up to a Terrifically Entertaining Production

You can take anything and write a song about it. Whether it needs singing about is another question entirely. On the evidence of multitudes of recent musicals, it’s one too few creative teams bother to ask. The great news about “Tammy Faye” — the new musical now premiering at the Almeida Theatre in London — is that composer Elton John, lyricist Jake Shears and bookwriter James Graham buck that depressing trend. They spotted the fact that using singing to tell the story of a passionate entertainer who traded on grand-scale emotions makes total theatrical sense. Their show doesn’t yet completely deliver on that extremely promising premise, but it’s already riotously entertaining.
Pitchfork

Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch

Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
The FADER

Watch Taylor Swift join Bon Iver on stage in London

Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and The National's Aaron Dessner on stage in London on Wednesday night. Swift, who released new album Midnights last week, made a surprise appearance at Bon Iver's Wembley Arena show to perform "Exile," from her 2020 album folklore. Check out footage above. Dessner produced large...
TheDailyBeast

Phoebe Bridgers Speaks Out on Amber Heard Abuse: ‘It Was Disgusting’

Phoebe Bridgers may be able to write a song lyric that cuts right down to the quick of what it means to be human, but it turns out that she’s pretty good with an off-the-cuff interview response, too. In a cover story with Teen Vogue published Wednesday, the indie rock singer-songwriter got candid about her opinions on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial, and the public spectacle that it became. Months after she “liked” a tweet in support of Heard, Bridgers explained to the magazine: “I think that there’s been this falsehood—and I think queer people are included in this—of having to be the perfect victim, or the perfect survivor, or the perfect representation for your marginalized community.” She continued: “If Amber Heard exhibited any neurotic behavior, it was held against her. Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy shit in court, and it’s somehow like, people aren’t surprised?” Bridgers expressed revulsion at the response to the trial on social media, saying, “That whole situation was so upsetting to me, that it was treated like a fandom war. Laughing at someone crying in court? It was disgusting.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy