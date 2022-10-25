Read full article on original website
Spice Girls singer Mel B calls out Victoria's husband David Beckham, here’s why
Former Spice Girls Mel B (Scary) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) have had a long-standing tense friendship, and Mel has now come out to criticise Victoria's football star husband, David. The history of their friendship. According to the Irish Mirror, the problems apparently began between the two when Victoria was unable...
Victoria Beckham Shares The Only Way She'd Agree To Spice Girls Tour
Posh Spice may be down for a reunion, but it would have to be under a very specific circumstance.
Gwen Stefani Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The 'No-Pants' Trend In Fishnet Tights On The 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Gwen Stefani just took us back to her 90s ska-punk days with an edgy and sultry get-up during her appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show last week! The former No Doubt frontwoman, 53, rocked a gray mini dress (that looked like a long shirt at first) with frilly white sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline while gracing the Los Angeles show set.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Mandy Moore Welcomes Her Second Child: "Ozzie Is Here!"
Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are officially the parents of two! The "This Is Us" alum announced the birth of her second child on Oct. 21 alongside a photo of her new baby boy. "Ozzie is here!" Moore captioned the Instagram post on Friday. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"
You'll Be Enchanted By Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Rare NYC Outing
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The superstar singer, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed walking around the Big Apple on Oct. 17, just days before Taylor drops her 10th studio album Midnights.
Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far
Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver’s London show to perform Folklore song
Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London.On Wednesday (26 October), the singer graced the stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside the musician, whose real name is Justin Vernon, and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform their song “Exile” together in person for the first time.Footage of the performance made its way onto Twitter moments after it occurred. Over ecstatic applause at the end of their duet, Vernon said, “The most talented person in the world, Taylor Swift,” to which she responded, “The most talented person in the world, Justin Vernon,”...
Adele Praises Taylor Swift & Reveals If She's Listened To 'Midnights'
Adele is a big fan of Taylor Swift. During a special fan event for the premiere of her "I Drink Wine" music video called Happy Hour with Adele, the vocalist shared her thoughts on Swift's latest release. When one fan asked if she had listened to the new album Midnights...
SFGate
‘Tammy Faye’ Review: New Elton John Score Doesn’t Yet Live Up to a Terrifically Entertaining Production
You can take anything and write a song about it. Whether it needs singing about is another question entirely. On the evidence of multitudes of recent musicals, it’s one too few creative teams bother to ask. The great news about “Tammy Faye” — the new musical now premiering at the Almeida Theatre in London — is that composer Elton John, lyricist Jake Shears and bookwriter James Graham buck that depressing trend. They spotted the fact that using singing to tell the story of a passionate entertainer who traded on grand-scale emotions makes total theatrical sense. Their show doesn’t yet completely deliver on that extremely promising premise, but it’s already riotously entertaining.
SFGate
Harry Styles Is a Glitter-Covered Singing Squid-Man in ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ Video
Never thought we’d see a diva-squid version of Harry Styles — but the music video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” surely gave us the perfect visual and much, much more. On Oct. 26, a short trailer of a bearded and glistening Styles was released announcing...
20 Reasons Why I’m Very Glad Keanu Reeves "Still Walks Among Us"
Listen, he plays "the one" for a reason.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Surprise Performance: 'Heaven'
Taylor Swift shocked fans when she made a surprise appearance at the Bon Iver concert in London on Wednesday. They performed their track "exile" from Swift's 2020 Folklore album for the first time live, sending fans into a frenzy. The band, led by Justin Vernon, was playing a series of...
The FADER
Watch Taylor Swift join Bon Iver on stage in London
Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and The National's Aaron Dessner on stage in London on Wednesday night. Swift, who released new album Midnights last week, made a surprise appearance at Bon Iver's Wembley Arena show to perform "Exile," from her 2020 album folklore. Check out footage above. Dessner produced large...
Phoebe Bridgers Speaks Out on Amber Heard Abuse: ‘It Was Disgusting’
Phoebe Bridgers may be able to write a song lyric that cuts right down to the quick of what it means to be human, but it turns out that she’s pretty good with an off-the-cuff interview response, too. In a cover story with Teen Vogue published Wednesday, the indie rock singer-songwriter got candid about her opinions on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial, and the public spectacle that it became. Months after she “liked” a tweet in support of Heard, Bridgers explained to the magazine: “I think that there’s been this falsehood—and I think queer people are included in this—of having to be the perfect victim, or the perfect survivor, or the perfect representation for your marginalized community.” She continued: “If Amber Heard exhibited any neurotic behavior, it was held against her. Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy shit in court, and it’s somehow like, people aren’t surprised?” Bridgers expressed revulsion at the response to the trial on social media, saying, “That whole situation was so upsetting to me, that it was treated like a fandom war. Laughing at someone crying in court? It was disgusting.”
