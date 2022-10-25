Phoebe Bridgers may be able to write a song lyric that cuts right down to the quick of what it means to be human, but it turns out that she’s pretty good with an off-the-cuff interview response, too. In a cover story with Teen Vogue published Wednesday, the indie rock singer-songwriter got candid about her opinions on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial, and the public spectacle that it became. Months after she “liked” a tweet in support of Heard, Bridgers explained to the magazine: “I think that there’s been this falsehood—and I think queer people are included in this—of having to be the perfect victim, or the perfect survivor, or the perfect representation for your marginalized community.” She continued: “If Amber Heard exhibited any neurotic behavior, it was held against her. Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy shit in court, and it’s somehow like, people aren’t surprised?” Bridgers expressed revulsion at the response to the trial on social media, saying, “That whole situation was so upsetting to me, that it was treated like a fandom war. Laughing at someone crying in court? It was disgusting.”

