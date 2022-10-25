Read full article on original website
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month
On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “We all have friends...
Wynonna Judd Announces That The Judds’ Final Tour Will Continue in 2023
The Judds: The Final Tour will continue into 2023 with 15 just-announced dates. Wynonna Judd announced the new leg of performances during a stop on The Today Show on Monday (Oct. 24), explaining that she decided to add a new string of dates thanks to fan demand. Just like the...
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
CMA Awards 2017: Eric Church Calls Out Garth Brooks For Lip-Syncing
It’s time for another iconic moment in CMA Awards history. With this year’s show coming up in about two weeks, we’ve been looking back at some of the great moments throughout the show’s history. We brought you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor...
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has announced a first round of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards. Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen will take the stage at the awards show Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Bryan will perform...
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
Carly Pearce Opens Up About Closing ‘Biggest Year’ of Her Life With Ryman Concert
Prior to her two-night performances at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, Carly Pearce opened up about closing her “biggest year” yet with the upcoming shows. While speaking with PopCulture, Carly Pearce declared, “It’s hard to put into words how excited I am for these two shows at the Ryman. Being able to perform at such a historic and iconic venue feels like such a dream come true. I honestly couldn’t think of a better way to close the biggest year of my life and I know it’s a night I’ll never forget.”
Watch Carly Pearce Perform A Rascal Flatts Classic With Gary LeVox
“Forever an ultimate fan girl of this guy.”
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Wynonna Judd Is Recreating The Judds’ ‘Final Concert’ With Star-Studded Show and Television Special
Wynonna Judd is recreating an important moment in the history of The Judds with The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert at Middle Tennessee University's (MTSU) Murphy Center. The concert event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, and it will reinvent the final show of The Judds 1991...
Alan Jackson To Receive The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year’s CMA Awards
Talk about well deserved. Alan Jackson has been a staple of country music for over 30 years, and hasn’t really missed a beat since he first hit the country music scene. The guy still plays a ton of shows, and not to mention, he released what he described as the “country-est” album he’s put together in his whole career last year, Where Have You Gone, which is a testament of his longevity as a premiere entertainer in the country music world.
Everything to Know About the 2022 CMAs: Who’s Nominated, Who’s Hosting and More
Dust off your cowboy boots! The 2022 CMA Awards are around the corner — and the ceremony is set to honor the best and brightest names in country music. Nominations were announced in September, one month after it was revealed that Luke Bryan was returning to host the awards show for the second year in […]
