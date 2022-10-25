ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

Willis McGahee’s Journey from Miami Central Rocket to Miami Hurricane

February 4, 2000: Willis McGahee of Miami Central High School signs his letter of intent to attend the University of Miami. McGahee is pictured with his mother Jannie Jones in the school library. Before he was a Miami Hurricane, Willis McGahee played for the Rockets of Miami Central High School. McGahee transferred to Central from Miami Springs High prior to his senior year in 1999. At 6’1 and 215 pounds, McGahee had the size and speed to be one of the great running backs in Dade County history. He appeared to be on his way to breaking the county single-season rushing record. But in the fifth game of the season, McGahee suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his high school career. He finished with 677 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on just 77 carries. Photo by JC Ridley.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
BOCA RATON, FL
marketplace.org

How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers Miami-based crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. – An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the...
NEBRASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Florida

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FLORIDA STATE
jupiterwarcry.com

Warriors of Jupiter: Felix Lugo

Felix Lugo, junior, has become quite popular amongst students at Jupiter High School. Lugo makes his appearance on the JHS Student News with his “Joke of the Week” to put smiles on student’s faces. During the pep rally on Sept. 26, Lugo played his harmonica in front...
JUPITER, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system

Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup

Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
speedonthewater.com

Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show

When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
themiamihurricane.com

A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant

In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
speedonthewater.com

Mindi Doller Joins The FB Marine Group Team

Given the value that Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based FB Marine Group places on marine industry experience and the high-touch service culture it breeds, the recent hiring of Mindi Doller makes perfect sense. Doller brings more than three decades of experience, from handling sales to expanding service operations, to her new role as FB Marine Group’s business development manager.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy