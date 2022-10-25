One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO