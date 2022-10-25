Read full article on original website
Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash
One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
Aggravated Assault Suspected Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Thursday at 5:03 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Eagle Stop, 16th and Thompson Blvd. A computer check of one of the passengers showed they had an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Pettis County. The warrant was confirmed and 60-year-old Theresa Waddell of Sedalia was...
kmmo.com
Sedalia Police Reports For October 28, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, an Officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Eagle Stop, 1515 Thompson Boulevard. A computer check of one of the passengers showed they had an active warrant for their arrest. Theresa A. Waddell, 60, of Sedalia, was arrested for her warrant for Assault in the 4th Degree from Pettis County. Waddell was transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was given a bond of $1500 cash or surety.
Fugitive From Justice Arrested During Sedalia Traffic Stop
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard after a wanted subject was seen inside the vehicle. The wanted subject used the identity of another, despite given multiple chances to properly identify herself. A fingerprint scanner was used, confirming the...
Sedalia Man Arrested For Harassment
On Saturday night around 9 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 10th for a report of harassment. On-scene investigation led to a male suspect being arrested for sending an excessive amount of messages to the victim, which included threats. 30-year-old Aric S. Belzer was taken to...
Alleged DWI Motorist Attempts to Walk Away From Crash Scene
On Monday just after midnight, Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 1700 South Engineer. Upon arrival, police made contact with the driver, who attempted to walk away from the accident scene. Investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Rodolpho Moreno of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Moreno was arrested and...
Sedalia Man Charged With Making A False Report
Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's...
One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/28)
Thomas Douglas Winston Jr. of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/23/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Michael Joe Mullen of Urich, MO was issued a warrant on 10/25/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. William S Dorman of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/25/2022 for...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT
A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
abc17news.com
Police: Man charged with multiple felonies after threatening to ‘air this place out’ during custody exchange
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with several felonies after an alleged incident occurred during a custody exchange on Thursday, according to Jefferson City police. The man's girlfriend got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend at her residence about money for child care. Once the children were...
SPD’s Crime Resolution Unit Arrests One for Drug Trafficking
On Wednesday at 10:34 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Broadway as a result of an ongoing investigation by the SPD's Crime Resolution Unit. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Charles B. Price-Dinkins, was believed to have hidden contraband on his person. A...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
abc17news.com
Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentence was suspended. Christy was accused of touching an inmate’s breasts and watching her shower while...
Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out
Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
Deepwater Woman Injured In Henry County Crash
A Deepwater woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Lincoln Towncar, driven by 80-year-old Linda G. Pippins of Deepwater, was on Route Z at County Road SE 271 around 9:30 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a culvert, then crossed County Road SE 271 and struck another embankment.
Grandview man admits to using Snapchat to sell drugs
A Grandview, Missouri, man admitted to using his Snapchat social media account to sell drugs. Additionally, he confessed to possessing a gun that had been stolen from a Grain Valley police officer.
