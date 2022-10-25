Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Officers find loaded AR-15 during West Side traffic stop
Lawrence Vega, 18, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Warren police called to shots fired in front of home
Officers collected five shell casings after they were called to a report of shots fired in Warren.
Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound on foot
According to a police report, the 20-year-old victim showed up at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Bodycam video: Officer shoots suspect outside Shaker Heights High School
Police in Shaker Heights released dramatic bodycam video Wednesday evening of an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.
Youngstown police find drugs in toilet, drain while serving search warrant
Aubrey Foose, of Austintown, was the man who was found in an upstairs shower when police served a search warrant about 5:35 p.m. at a 419 W. Earle Ave. home investigating drug activity.
Neighbor says dispute ended in gunshots in Bristolville
A man in Bristolville said a dispute with his neighbor ended in shots fired.
1 taken to hospital after crash into wooded area
One person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after crashing a car he was driving about 11 a.m. Thursday into a wooded area on the South Side.
Man and woman killed in Akron house fire identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names of the man and woman killed in a house fire that broke out in Akron Tuesday morning.
WFMJ.com
Aaron Rogers III identified as Youngstown homicide victim
Authorities have identified Youngstown's latest homicide victim as 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III. The Youngstown man died after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area...
Why the South Side? Police explain how violence moved through Youngstown
Capt. Rod Foley calls it The Bermuda Triangle, but it's not a place where people disappear without a trace. It's just the South Side.
Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown earlier this month
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Youngstown earlier this month.
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
WFMJ.com
Fire in Niles leaves residents homeless
Investigators are trying to determine if a space heater caused a house fire in Niles that left the residents homeless. Flames were reported in the dining room of a house on West First Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters quickly had the flames under control. However, the damage inside...
Man sentenced in beating death of girlfriend in Ashtabula County
A Dorset Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his girlfriend and was immediately sentenced.
Newton Falls man charged after deputies called to fire hazard
Deputies and fire crews were sent to a Newton Falls home early Wednesday morning to deal with a potentially hazardous situation after gasoline was dumped all over the floor of the basement.
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized, suspect jailed for shooting, stabbing in Warren
A Warren man remained in the Trumbull County Jail early Tuesday in connection with an incident that sent two women to the hospital. Officers were called to the 600 block of Maple Street SW just after 3 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting and a stabbing. Once...
Judge wants second evaluation for Liberty shooting suspect
At a status conference in Common Pleas Court for Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, Judge Ronald Rice told Public Defender Gene Fehr that he wants the evaluation completed quickly.
Police find stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop in Youngstown
Reports said police Tuesday found a handgun stolen earlier this month, drugs and over $500 cash after pulling over a car on the South Side for an improper turn
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in parking lot of Kinsman neighborhood market
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating the homicide of a 25-year-old man who was gunned down in a business’ parking lot on Cleveland’s East side. Officers first responded to the scene for reports of shots fired on East 93rd Street near Dickens Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
