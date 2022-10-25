ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Aaron Rogers III identified as Youngstown homicide victim

Authorities have identified Youngstown's latest homicide victim as 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III. The Youngstown man died after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire in Niles leaves residents homeless

Investigators are trying to determine if a space heater caused a house fire in Niles that left the residents homeless. Flames were reported in the dining room of a house on West First Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters quickly had the flames under control. However, the damage inside...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Two hospitalized, suspect jailed for shooting, stabbing in Warren

A Warren man remained in the Trumbull County Jail early Tuesday in connection with an incident that sent two women to the hospital. Officers were called to the 600 block of Maple Street SW just after 3 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting and a stabbing. Once...
WARREN, OH

