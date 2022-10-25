Read full article on original website
Related
Wait, John Lennon Singing ‘Yellow Submarine’? Hear Wild ‘Revolver’ Outtake
The Beatles could pack an emotional punch like no other band. Their 1966 masterpiece Revolver is full of moments where John, Paul, George and Ringo reach right for the heart. But not “Yellow Submarine.” Until now. The world has always cherished this song as a cheerful kiddie novelty, something the lads whipped up fast for a laugh.
TODAY.com
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit
In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
Kerrang
An oral history of Incubus’ Make Yourself: “Instead of falling into some subgenre of rock, we created our own”
Formed in California in 1991, Incubus stormed the local nu-metal scene with their energetic 1995 debut Fungus Amongus and 1997’s funk-metal follow-up, S.C.I.E.N.C.E. In the years following, the band – fronted by soulful singer Brandon Boyd and guided by nimble-fingered guitarist Mike Einziger – zipped across the world with a selection of metal’s finest. Stints at Ozzfest and support slots with System Of A Down and Korn helped introduce their frantic mash-up of alt.rock, jazz and DJ scratching to a growing number of fans, but with the 2000s looming, the band felt a sudden sense of claustrophobia.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
‘Grace Jones was in a state’: legendary producer Trevor Horn relives his mega-hits
When I ask if I can use the toilet in Trevor Horn’s house, he shows me the way there himself. “Bob Hoskins’ old thunderbox,” he smiles as he opens the door. “He used to sit there and read his scripts, apparently.”. There’s another door next...
That time Parkinson challenged Elton John to write a song on the spot for the silliest lyrics ever - and he absolutely nailed it
Only Elton could make "The carpets are soggy and where is poor moggy?" sound this beautiful. You don't need us to tell you why Elton John remains one of the UK's single greatest ever songwriters, but a particularly impressive display of his more spontaneous talents were once put on show in some style, courtesy of a now classic segment of Parkinson, the landmark BBC (and, for three years, ITV) chat show presented by Michael Parkinson across the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
Queen launch new video for uncovered Freddie track Face It Alone
A week after Queen release previously unheard song Face It Alone featuring Freddie Mercury, a video has made its way into the world
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Have Been Serving Certified Soul for Eight Decades
Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers have been making music for over eight decades, transcending various genres, including soul, funk, r&b, and even rock. This year’s nomination for the “Certified Soul Award” proves that even after all those years, the trio from Cincinnati, OH, still got what it takes to make it in the music business.
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
The Late Leslie Jordan Sang A Song About Heaven The Day Before He Died
Actor Leslie Jordan sang about going to Heaven a day before he passed away. He died in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning after experiencing a medical emergency while driving. His car hit a wall and he passed away. Just the day before, he shared a video...
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Listen to Unearthed, Mellow “Yellow Submarine” Demo Sung by John Lennon
Earlier this month, Beatles fans got to listen to the band work out the song “Tomorrow Never Knows” from original Revolver takes. Now, the latest unearthed offering from the former Mop Tops comes in the form of a mellow demo of the song “Yellow Submarine,” sung, not by Ringo Starr, but by John Lennon.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: cleopatrick’s ‘DOOM’ briefly showcases a renewed and vital sound
The fact that cleopatrick’s two members have been lifelong friends should come as no surprise. Their music is categorized by a persistent pushing of the sonic boundary, stretching the intensity of their sound to the limit while still grabbing the reins at the last moment, keeping it from toppling over the edge into chaos.
NME
Unknown Mortal Orchestra share new single ‘I Killed Captain Cook’
Unknown Mortal Orchestra have shared their first new music for the year, a single titled ‘I Killed Captain Cook’ that arrives alongside a video starring frontman Ruban Nielson’s mother. The acoustic ballad is told from the perspective of the Hawaiian who killed British explorer and coloniser Captain...
Comments / 0