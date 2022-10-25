Read full article on original website
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
God Of War: Ragnarok's Photo Mode Will Be A Little Late
Historically speaking, taking a screenshot of your gameplay is a great way to share your gaming experiences with friends or the internet. Recently, many games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and even "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" have been released with a built-in photo mode, giving players complete control over what they're capturing and the style or angle in which they do it. 2018's "God of War" also had this feature, and "God of War: Ragnarok" — set to release for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9 — is no different. That said, while it will have a photo mode in-game, this mode won't be shipping with the game and will instead arrive in a future update.
Naughty Dog Listings Suggest Free-To-Play The Last Of Us Multiplayer
When "The Last of Us Part 2" was released without a multiplayer mode, many fans were disappointed. After all, the Factions multiplayer mode of the original was well-loved by some players, even though the 2022 remake of the first game excluded it. However, Naughty Dog has been beefing up staff for a big multiplayer project since 2019, and new job listings from the company may have confirmed some rumors that have been going around about the sequel to Factions mode.
Doom Is Playing In A Chocolate Bar In Time For Halloween
ID Software's 1993 first-person shooter classic for the MS-DOS, "Doom," has stood the test of time. Doomguy's demon-killing antics shaped the future of video games awarding "Doom" a spot on many gamers' lists of best games of all time. That said, perhaps the most significant legacy left by "Doom" is fans' ambitions to get the old-school title running on just about anything imaginable.
Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin
"Overwatch 2" has been released, and players are finally getting to experience the best and worst changes to the game. With new skins, a new team composition, and even new Heroes, there's plenty for fans to explore in the sequel. Plus, new content is being released regularly, whether through the controversial battle pass that confirmed some fans' worst fears or events like the reoccurring Halloween Terror.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Couch co-op isn’t dead — here are our favorite split-screen games
I am very happily dating a very lovely person and we both like playing video games together, but are also poor so we can’t afford multiple consoles or the strongest WiFi connection. Because of this we love playing split screen or general 2 player games, but this is a very hard find nowadays, and the only articles you can find on Google are sponsored and show the same 3 games.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Reinhardt
While its vibrant colors and atmosphere might lead one to think it's just a high-octane first-person shooter, "Overwatch 2" is undeniably a strategy game with an emphasis placed on tactical gameplay. Using a ragtag cast of characters known as Heroes who all have their own individual strengths and weaknesses as opposed to a class system, "Overwatch 2" is designed to emphasize constant team play where individual characters counter others. One of the more difficult to counter is Reinhardt.
Can You Play Warzone On Steam Deck?
"Call of Duty Warzone" is one of the biggest multiplayer games on the market. And Raven Software's battle royale regularly receives new content and patches that keep the game fresh. Additionally, "Warzone 2.0" is on the horizon, offering a new and improved anti-cheat initiative, among other improvements. But "Warzone" is only officially available on consoles and PC. So, what if a player wants to dive into Caldera or Fortune's Deep while away from their at-home setup?
Is Star Ocean: The Divine Force Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
Fans of the "Star Ocean" series are finally being rewarded for their patience with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" on October 27. More than six years after the last entry in the series, "The Divine Force" is aiming to pickup where its predecessor, "Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness" left off with real-time combat and loads of sci-fi settings for players to enjoy and explore. Of course, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver a better and more deserving storyline than "Star Ocean: The Last Hope" this time around.
Ahead of The Witcher Remake, fans are already burying the original game's most infamous feature
It's not just the combat that probably won't make a return
Free scary Halloween Games Online to play with friends
Looking for a horror game that you can play with your friends this Halloween? This post will help find some good scary games to play with a bunch of people on Halloween and otherwise too. In all these games, you are given some scary challenges and you have to survive them. You might be playing a role or fighting the zombies or navigating through a city amid a horrifying atmosphere. All these games are multiplayer games. So, invite your friends and have a petrifying experience of gameplay.
Fallout 4 to get next-gen update
Unlike Skyrim, which has seen a launch on just about every console generation three times over, Fallout 4 has been, until now, contained to one console generation. But today, Bethesda announced Fallout 4 will be getting a next-gen refresh. According to the announcement on Fallout’s website, the update is due for release in 2023 and will feature a high-performance mode, bug fixes, and bonus content.
EA is shutting down online servers for several games in the coming months
In brief: Electronic Arts is preparing to shut down the online component of several games over the coming months and some of your favorites may be on the list. Additional titles will no doubt be added to the list as we inch closer to 2023. According to EA's Online Service...
Overwatch 2's Halloween Cosmetic Prices Have Fans Heated
The highly anticipated multiplayer shooter "Overwatch 2" has been out for a while now, but things aren't going quite as smoothly as Activision Blizzard might have hoped. Recently, bugs forced the removal of certain heroes from "Overwatch 2," while other glitches remain unfixed. "Overwatch 2" only recently stopped forcing players to link their account to a phone number — barring many from the game — but these are far from the only issues longtime fans have with the sequel.
‘The Witcher’ is getting a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt Red has announced that it is currently working on a remake of 2007’s The Witcher game. Announced today (October 26), CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher will be “built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and will use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.”
God Of War: Ragnarok Is Already Being Spoiled On Social Media
Those looking forward to "God of War: Ragnarok" should be careful what they click on for the next few weeks. Numerous outlets are reporting that spoilers for the game have begun appearing on the internet. According to VGC, a Twitter user somehow got access to the game early and posted screenshots from it. The screenshots, the report continued, featured "significant spoilers" that are now being spread online.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Season Pass With Hilarious Deadpool Trailer
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" had fans divided when it was first announced because of the deck-building and card mechanics that determine combat. However, while this worried fans, the bad news kept coming with massive delays. After finally getting a release date of Dec. 2, 2022, fans were able to get excited about the game. To add to the already abundant amount of information about the game, Firaxis released a video announcing a season pass with a hilarious comedy bit from Deadpool.
Combat Designer Confirms God Of War: Ragnarok Turns Up The Brutality
"God of War: Ragnarok" is fast approaching, but new information about it is still coming out. One of the latest tidbits comes from Vandal, a Spanish gaming site that interviewed Santa Monica Studios developer Mihir Sheth about "God of War: Ragnarok." The Gaming Spoof later translated the interview with an intriguing line that hinted at a more brutal sequel.
Dark Souls' biggest competitor is free for PS Plus subscribers this month
PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat this November, as among the colorful roster of free-to-keep games coming to the console is 2020’s Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Remastered. This fast-paced action RPG from Team Ninja puts its own spin on a notoriously punishing fantasy genre, as popularized...
