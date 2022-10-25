Read full article on original website
Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General
The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
Editorial endorsements: Stirpe, Mannion, Abbott for New York state Legislature
All 213 seats in the New York state Legislature are up for election this year, with new districts based on the 2020 Census scrambling the field of candidates. In Central New York, two state Senate districts and three Assembly districts are being contested. The editorial board selected three of the more competitive races, in which we endorse the following candidates:
New York Post says it was hacked after vulgar headlines target Biden, Hochul, AOC
The New York Post says it was hacked after its official Twitter account and website posted racist, vulgar and threatening headlines targeting politicians like President Joe Biden, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause,”...
From Martin Van Buren to Donald Trump: A brief history of 25 Presidential visits to Central New York
With President Joe Biden’s appearance today at a “major Micron event” in Syracuse, the 46th Chief Executive becomes the latest American Head of State to visit the area. He returns to Syracuse where he attended law school as a young man. He returned to the former home he lived in as Vice President, but this marks his first visit to the city as President.
128th Assembly District: Ciciarelli, Hunter on quality of life issues, crime and housing
Syracuse, N.Y. – Democrat Pam Hunter, the incumbent candidate for the New York state Assembly’s 128th District seat, is being challenged in the Nov. 8 election by Republican Dominick Ciciarelli. The newly drawn district includes the parts of Salina, Liverpool and Syracuse, as well as the towns of...
Justice delayed again: NY officials make Broadwater wait for payout after wrongful conviction
Syracuse, NY – Anthony Broadwater left a Syracuse courtroom in triumph last year after a 40-year battle for justice over his wrongful conviction decades ago in the rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author. But his exoneration, which made news...
Unlicensed marijuana shop in Syracuse offers a look at the haziness of New York’s pot laws
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new shop that opened last month in the heart of the residential area near Syracuse University drew immediate attention from neighbors. It’s also drawing attention to some of the continuing murkiness and frustration in enforcing New York’s legal marijuana laws. The storefront near...
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
7 gifts inspired by Upstate New York made from local businesses
Christmas is coming sooner than you think and if you don’t have a clue about what to gift friends or family, you’ve come to the right place. What makes a great Christmas gift for the Upstate New Yorker who isn’t phased by cold winters? We’ve gathered a list of items that represent Upstate in a nutshell. The items below come from local businesses that you can support while showing off your love of the Empire State.
CNY lawyer faced 11 felonies in taxpayer fraud case. She pleads to misdemeanor and $150 restitution
Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York lawyer, who received more than $200,000 a year in taxpayer money to represent indigent clients, faced an 11-count indictment, accused of bilking the system to enrich herself over two years. But Kerilyn Micale, 38, of Central Square, earlier this month pleaded to only...
Hochul reveals new details about where, how much Micron plans to invest in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul early this morning provided more details about the investments in education, child care and community groups that government officials say are coming along with Micron Technology investments in Clay. The details come as President Joe Biden is headed to Onondaga Community College today to...
Before Biden arrives, Micron meets with school, religious leaders to talk up CNY’s chip fab future
Micron Technology representatives have been making the rounds with local leaders in the Syracuse area in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s visit to celebrate the computer chip maker’s pledge to bring thousands of jobs to Central New York. Already this week, Micron officials have met...
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display turning heads in Central New York
If you love “Stranger Things,” you’ve got to see this Halloween display in Central New York. Jasson and Jessica Obomsawin created a tribute to the spooky Netflix show on their front lawn in the city of Oneida, highlighted by Will Byers’ favorite hiding spot (”Castle Byers”), the Upside Down, and a floating Max above her brother Billy’s grave.
Unlawful fleeing, murder, making terroristic threat: 264 arrests added to the police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has just been updated. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 2 and Oct. 23, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 69.
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
New state football poll: 2 Section III teams drop from rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportswriter Association released the fifth edition of its football rankings, and 19 teams from Section III are ranked. Beaver River is the only new Section III team in the polls this week. The Beavers come in tied at No. 15 in Class D.
Patriots vs. Jets prediction, spread and odds for Sunday: NFL Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets are off to a surprising 5-2 start to their 2022 campaign, and they will try to keep the momentum going when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. New England is playing on a short week, as it fell to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football – dropping to 3-4 in the early stages of this season.
