Christmas is coming sooner than you think and if you don’t have a clue about what to gift friends or family, you’ve come to the right place. What makes a great Christmas gift for the Upstate New Yorker who isn’t phased by cold winters? We’ve gathered a list of items that represent Upstate in a nutshell. The items below come from local businesses that you can support while showing off your love of the Empire State.

1 DAY AGO