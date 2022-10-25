ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General

The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
NEW YORK STATE
From Martin Van Buren to Donald Trump: A brief history of 25 Presidential visits to Central New York

With President Joe Biden’s appearance today at a “major Micron event” in Syracuse, the 46th Chief Executive becomes the latest American Head of State to visit the area. He returns to Syracuse where he attended law school as a young man. He returned to the former home he lived in as Vice President, but this marks his first visit to the city as President.
SYRACUSE, NY
7 gifts inspired by Upstate New York made from local businesses

Christmas is coming sooner than you think and if you don’t have a clue about what to gift friends or family, you’ve come to the right place. What makes a great Christmas gift for the Upstate New Yorker who isn’t phased by cold winters? We’ve gathered a list of items that represent Upstate in a nutshell. The items below come from local businesses that you can support while showing off your love of the Empire State.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display turning heads in Central New York

If you love “Stranger Things,” you’ve got to see this Halloween display in Central New York. Jasson and Jessica Obomsawin created a tribute to the spooky Netflix show on their front lawn in the city of Oneida, highlighted by Will Byers’ favorite hiding spot (”Castle Byers”), the Upside Down, and a floating Max above her brother Billy’s grave.
ONEIDA, NY
Patriots vs. Jets prediction, spread and odds for Sunday: NFL Week 8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets are off to a surprising 5-2 start to their 2022 campaign, and they will try to keep the momentum going when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. New England is playing on a short week, as it fell to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football – dropping to 3-4 in the early stages of this season.
Syracuse, NY
