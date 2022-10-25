ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Teen inside home wounded in drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was wounded during a drive-by shooting at an East Side home late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 4900 block of Creekmoor Drive, not far from South W.W. White Road and Rigsby Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
6-year-old girl reported missing found safe, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 6:19 p.m.:. Aracely Flores has been located safe and sound, San Antonio police said in an email. No other details were provided. The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 6-year-old girl who is missing and considered to be in danger. Aracely Flores...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Erik Cantu still has bullet lodged near his heart, family says

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a San Antonio teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer earlier this month says he is still on life support. Erik Cantu Jr.’s family shared updates about his condition at a press conference Tuesday morning, the first time they have spoken publicly about the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

