SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO