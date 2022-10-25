Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred on Oct. 18 around 7 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
californiaexaminer.net
Family Says Officer’mutilated’ San Antonio Teen Shot While Eating Cheeseburger
In their first public comments since the shooting earlier this month, the family of a 17-year-old boy shot by a San Antonio police officer while eating a McDonald’s cheeseburger in his car revealed Tuesday that the child had four bullets removed from his body and developed pneumonia at the hospital.
KSAT 12
Teen inside home wounded in drive-by shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was wounded during a drive-by shooting at an East Side home late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 4900 block of Creekmoor Drive, not far from South W.W. White Road and Rigsby Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
KTSA
Mother and son in critical condition following drive-by shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old woman and her 16 year old son are in the hospital after they were shot in a drive-by Tuesday evening. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting took place in the 800 block of Alametos, just North of downtown San Antonio. The...
KSAT 12
Man shot, critically wounded during possible robbery inside Northeast Side business
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting inside a Northeast Side business has left a man in critical condition and left San Antonio police looking for answers. Officers found the 43-year-old victim after 1:30 a.m. at a strip mall in the 4400 block of Parkwood, not far from Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.
KTSA
San Antonio police: Driver in fatal west side crash was intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now says the driver in a high-speed crash that killed one person after midnight on Wednesday morning was intoxicated. Police are not identifying the 27-year-old suspect, but investigators say he was behind the wheel and lost control of the...
news4sanantonio.com
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter...
KSAT 12
2 wounded in shooting during altercation at East Side home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Monday night. Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Richland Drive, not far from Gembler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.
KTSA
Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two of three teenagers accused in an east side double shooting are facing capital murder charges. Investigators say 16-year-old Omar Neal and 17-year-old Devin Taylor were shot at an apartment complex on September 18, and they both died at an area hospital. Police say...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Woman in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a Ford Ranger on Thursday morning in Seguin. Crystal Miller, 45, was walking in the 2900 block of State Highway 46, near the intersection of FM 467, when she was struck, according to the Seguin Police Department.
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
KSAT 12
Preteen student arrested after making terroristic threats in Converse, police say
CONVERSE, Texas – A 12-year-old was arrested Saturday after making terroristic threats to an IDEA campus, according to Converse police. On Oct. 20, Converse PD says a concerned guardian reported suspicious behavior from a student she only knew by their first name. The guardian told police that the student...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
KSAT 12
6-year-old girl reported missing found safe, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 6:19 p.m.:. Aracely Flores has been located safe and sound, San Antonio police said in an email. No other details were provided. The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 6-year-old girl who is missing and considered to be in danger. Aracely Flores...
KSAT 12
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash with sedan on far North Side; driver hospitalized, charged with manslaughter, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead and a driver is in custody after a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 21500 block of Blanco Road, not far from Wilderness Oak in the Stone Oak area.
KSAT 12
Girl rescued on roof of Southwest Side home after it went up in flames, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A girl was pulled to safety from a roof by firefighters after her home went up in flames on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Comet Manor near Rige Bay. Firefighters...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu still has bullet lodged near his heart, family says
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a San Antonio teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer earlier this month says he is still on life support. Erik Cantu Jr.’s family shared updates about his condition at a press conference Tuesday morning, the first time they have spoken publicly about the shooting.
