wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2
Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Showtime
Showtime has canceled the drama series “City on a Hill” after three seasons. According to insiders, the decision was made months ago, long before the recent exit of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and subsequent move to put Showtime under the purview Chris McCarthy. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” the statement from Showtime reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including...
SFGate
‘Girls5eva’ Moves to Netflix From Peacock for Season 3
“Girls5eva” has been renewed for Season 3, but the comedy series will be moving to Netflix from Peacock for its next outing. Variety has learned that Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home for Season 3, while sharing Seasons 1 and 2 with Peacock. The show, which follows the surviving members of a one-hit wonder girls group from the 1990s as they reunite in the present, aired its second season finale on Peacock beginning in June.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
TVLine Items: Miracle Workers Premiere Date, Serpent Queen Renewed and More
The apocalypse has arrived for Miracle Workers: Season 4 of the TBS comedy — the cable network’s last remaining live-action original series — will premiere Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10/9c. Dubbed Miracle Workers: End Times, the upcoming installment features returning stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass as all-new characters “in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees,” per the official description.“In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
startattle.com
Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 5) “Breakwater” trailer, release date
A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Breakwater”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at...
Never Let Me Go TV series coming to FX and Hulu
Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman and Kelly Macdonald are set to front the latest adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel
The Last of Us TV show: Everything we know so far about the HBO series
Naughty Dog's beloved game is coming to the small screen
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
How many episodes are in East New York Season 1?
East New York is already impressing viewers. The show has landed a full-season order. How many episodes will we get in the first season?. Is it really that surprising to see a TV crime drama on CBS succeeding? That’s especially the case when the scheduling is well-planned. East New York follows new episodes of the No. 1 drama on the network The Equalizer. Of course, the series was going to perform well.
A.V. Club
The Roys are back in town: HBO shares first teaser trailer for season four of Succession
Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return. When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall...
SFGate
‘Black Adam’ Star Aldis Hodge to Play James Patterson’s Alex Cross in Amazon Series
Officially titled “Cross,” the series is described as a thriller, with Cross himself said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.”
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
IFC Films Buys ‘God’s Time,‘ Daniel Antebi’s Kinetic Debut Feature (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “God’s Time,” the kinetic debut feature from writer and director Daniel Antebi. “God’s Time” had its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition, where it won a Best Performance Special Jury Mention for actress Liz Caribel. At the festival, Paste praised it for conveying “a real sense of New York life,” while Cinemacy called it “Fast-paced and hip, fitting squarely into the growing category of films for the ‘Euphoria’ crowd.” The movie centers around Dev and Luca, two best friends, who are also recovering addicts. The duo are...
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Boards Apple TV+‘s ‘The Buccaneers’-Inspired Drama Series
EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials star Simone Kirby has become the latest to board Apple TV+’s drama adaptation based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. Kirby joins the likes of Christina Hendricks, Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe and will play Miss Laura Testvalley, the American’ girls English chaperone. She is responsible for inviting girls to the London debutante season, at first appearing to be kind and amiable before it transpires she shares a secret with Conchita’s husband, Lord Richard, and is manipulating the invitation. Kirby played Dr Mary Malone in the second season of the BBC/HBO’s His Dark Materials adaptation. Past credits...
Aldis Hodge To Star As Alex Cross As Amazon Orders Series From Ben Watkins, Paramount TV & Skydance
Amazon Studios has ordered a new Alex Cross series with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night In Miami) set to portray the titular character and produce. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the series is described as a “complex and twisted thriller” created by producer and writer Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Deadline reported the project was in development in 2020. Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A...
