GREEN BAY – After a year of delay, the people of Green Bay will get to enjoy Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Cajun fries and its other items early next month. Popeyes has been in the works at 1979 Main St. − where Wally’s Spot Supper Club had been until it closed in July − since April last year. Franchise owner Marc Rodriguez said the restaurant was supposed to open last year, but shipping delays and supply chain issues slowed down construction.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO