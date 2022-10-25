Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
whbl.com
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police provide an update on dog biting incident at Meyer Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has updated the incident where a dog bit a juvenile at Meyer Park on Monday, October 17. After investigating, officers determined the dog bite was inflicted by a relative’s dog inside of a private residence, not at Meyer Park.
NBC26
De Pere family giving back to first responders
DE PERE (NBC 26) — Tammy Gossen was having a typical Christmas Eve last year. She was preparing to have her baby daughter Ainsley, when suddenly she went into emergency labor in her De Pere home. "By the time my water had broke we had called 911 and within...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
NBC26
Remembering Skye Bleu: Mother of 5-year-old victim in last week's shooting speaks out
GREEN BAY — Just seven days ago Lakayla Evans was waking her daughter up, getting her ready for school, and sending her on her way to kindergarten. Now, life looks much different for Evans, planning a funeral, meetings with law enforcement and finding time to mourn the loss of her little girl, Skye Bleu.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Announces Grand Openings of East Side & West Side Wellness Centers
The Greater Green Bay YMCA is inviting everyone to attend the Ribbon Cutting ceremonies at both the East Side and West Side YMCA Wellness Centers:. East Side Wellness Center: Tuesday, November 1st, 4:30pm. Once the ribbons have been cut, the next item on your calendar should be the Open House...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
seehafernews.com
Wilson Middle School Counselor Honored by Wisconsin School Counselor Association
A school counselor at Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School has been honored by the Wisconsin School Counselor Association. Terri Augustine has been recognized as the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award winner. This award is meant to recognize school counselors who have spent at least fifteen years in the profession and who...
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay’s second Popeyes on east side will open soon: Streetwise
GREEN BAY – After a year of delay, the people of Green Bay will get to enjoy Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Cajun fries and its other items early next month. Popeyes has been in the works at 1979 Main St. − where Wally’s Spot Supper Club had been until it closed in July − since April last year. Franchise owner Marc Rodriguez said the restaurant was supposed to open last year, but shipping delays and supply chain issues slowed down construction.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire
Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt
A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
