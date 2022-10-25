ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog

Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC26

De Pere family giving back to first responders

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Tammy Gossen was having a typical Christmas Eve last year. She was preparing to have her baby daughter Ainsley, when suddenly she went into emergency labor in her De Pere home. "By the time my water had broke we had called 911 and within...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing

A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash

OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay’s second Popeyes on east side will open soon: Streetwise

GREEN BAY – After a year of delay, the people of Green Bay will get to enjoy Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Cajun fries and its other items early next month. Popeyes has been in the works at 1979 Main St. − where Wally’s Spot Supper Club had been until it closed in July − since April last year. Franchise owner Marc Rodriguez said the restaurant was supposed to open last year, but shipping delays and supply chain issues slowed down construction.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire

Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt

A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
MANITOWOC, WI

