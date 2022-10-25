Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Forecasting Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] fortune in the days to come
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu depreciated in a descending channel, can the buyers inflict a breakout?. On the other end of the spectrum, the Open Interest revealed an increasing edge for buyers.
u.today
Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
CNBC
JPMorgan president says a recession may be price to pay to beat inflation, market bottom not in yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Housing market activity is crashing—and it threatens to push the U.S. into recession just like it did in 1981 and 2008
Analysts like to say “the Fed will push until something breaks.” That something could be the U.S. housing market.
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
Elon Musk is slashing Tesla prices to whip up his sluggish sales in a struggling core market: China
Elon Musk needs to pay for his $44 billion Twitter deal with Tesla stock, and he's going to extreme lengths to drive up the share price. Elon Musk slashed the price of his entry range Tesla vehicles in China by as much as 9% to reignite sluggish domestic demand in the final quarter.
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
AOL Corp
Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2022
Digital currencies began in 2008 with the invention of bitcoin — money that could be created, traded and tracked on the internet. Since then, cryptocurrencies have multiplied. Some have been designed to beat bitcoin in ease of use, cost and speed. Others serve as tokens for new versions of the blockchain, a method of secure online tracking and bookkeeping that makes cryptocurrency possible.
