ambcrypto.com

Forecasting Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] fortune in the days to come

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu depreciated in a descending channel, can the buyers inflict a breakout?. On the other end of the spectrum, the Open Interest revealed an increasing edge for buyers.
u.today

Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for

The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
AOL Corp

Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2022

Digital currencies began in 2008 with the invention of bitcoin — money that could be created, traded and tracked on the internet. Since then, cryptocurrencies have multiplied. Some have been designed to beat bitcoin in ease of use, cost and speed. Others serve as tokens for new versions of the blockchain, a method of secure online tracking and bookkeeping that makes cryptocurrency possible.

