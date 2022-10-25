Read full article on original website
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Kylie Jenner Has The Perfect Clapback To Travis Scott's Cheating Rumors
Kylie Jenner has the perfect clapback to the rumors that her baby daddy, Travis Scott, is cheating on her with his alleged ex-fling, Rojean Kar. The reality star posted raunchy pictures of herself with an intriguing caption that seems to be a hit to the model.
Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event
Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
'She Refuses To Wait:' Kylie Jenner Is 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Rapper Fights Off Cheating Rumors
Spending time apart has become the new normal for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Sources claim the duo has been struggling in their relationship since The Kardashian star gave birth to their second child in February, with Kylie growing "sick" of Travis' commitment issues —especially on the heels of cheating rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
Kim Kardashian asked Kris Jenner's surgeon to save her mom's bones so she could wear them as jewelry
From Marilyn Monroe's dress to Kris Jenner's bones, Kim Kardashian is all about turning Hollywood relics into wearable art. Jenner made a shocking revelation at the top of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, with the mogul matriarch telling daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that Kim made a "creepy" request ahead of her mom's hip-replacement surgery.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Khloé Kardashian said that it's in her will to get her nails done 'once a week' if she's in a coma: 'People are gonna visit me'
Khloé Kardashian said that she'd still get her nails done "once a week" if she was in a coma. Kardashian said that the request is part of her will, because "people are gonna visit" her. She, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner discussed their post-death burial wishes on "The Kardashians."
Travis Scott hits back at reports that he cheats on Kylie Jenner 'every single night'
Travis Scott is slamming reports that he cheated on longtime love Kylie Jenner with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, better known as YungSweetRo, on Instagram. The rapper shared on his Instagram story a statement that read, "It's a lot of weird sh--going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims
The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Kris Jenner Had an Epic Meltdown Over Kylie Jenner’s Second Delivery? The Kardashians Momager Allegedly Feuding With Travis Scott
Kris Jenner is a doting mom to all her children. But it seems she is especially close to her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. In fact, the momager's other daughters have not shied away from telling the entire world that Kylie is their mom's current favorite. Table of contents. Kris Jenner...
Travis Scott Denies Rumors He Was Hanging Out With Reported Ex, Rojean Kar (UPDATE)
In a lengthy post, she claimed that the photos mentioned by Scott were never posted on her socials. Kar slammed the “pages” posting what she said were manipulated tweets and photos. See what she had to say above. See original story below. The Travis Scott rumor mill is...
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
Inside Kylie Jenner's 72 Million Dollar Jet
Ever wonder how it feels to fly private like a Kardashian? Or frequently flying on a private jet as if it were an Uber ride for 10 city blocks? Recently, on The Kardashians, viewers got to see Kylie Jenner’s 72 million dollar private jet. In the latest episode, her sister Kendall borrowed the jet for a girl’s trip with Hailey Bieber and Justin Skye.
Kendall Jenner’s Quotes About Baby Fever, Wanting Kids Over the Years
No. 1 aunt! While talking about her nieces and nephews over the years, Kendall Jenner has opened up multiple times about having kids of her own. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the model’s siblings to start a family, welcoming son Mason with Scott Disick in 2009. The Poosh creator went on to give birth […]
Kris Jenner’s unconventional dying wish includes ashes and jewelry
Kris Jenner seems systematic with her and her kid’s life, but when it comes to the afterlife, the famous momager also has things figured out. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman spoke about the family’s final arrangement plans after having hip replacement surgery.
Khloé Kardashian shares her thoughts on having a third baby
Khloé Kardashian is a mom of two, and that is the lucky number for her. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said she is “good” with her daughter True Thomson and newborn son; therefore, the “shop is closed.” During a recent “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance, she said...
Chance The Rapper Defends Nicki Minaj On Resurfaced Video [WATCH]
A video of Chance the Rapper singing praises to Nicki Minaj is making waves online. The MC has been known to have been fond of the female rap icon, speaking about her on numerous occasions. In the now-trending video, Chance is in what seems to be a guest at a...
