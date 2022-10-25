ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
realitytitbit.com

Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
Fox News

Travis Scott hits back at reports that he cheats on Kylie Jenner 'every single night'

Travis Scott is slamming reports that he cheated on longtime love Kylie Jenner with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, better known as YungSweetRo, on Instagram. The rapper shared on his Instagram story a statement that read, "It's a lot of weird sh--going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
hotnewhiphop.com

Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims

The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
HollywoodLife

Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’

Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
GEORGIA STATE
travelnoire.com

Inside Kylie Jenner's 72 Million Dollar Jet

Ever wonder how it feels to fly private like a Kardashian? Or frequently flying on a private jet as if it were an Uber ride for 10 city blocks? Recently, on The Kardashians, viewers got to see Kylie Jenner’s 72 million dollar private jet. In the latest episode, her sister Kendall borrowed the jet for a girl’s trip with Hailey Bieber and Justin Skye.
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner’s Quotes About Baby Fever, Wanting Kids Over the Years

No. 1 aunt! While talking about her nieces and nephews over the years, Kendall Jenner has opened up multiple times about having kids of her own. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the model’s siblings to start a family, welcoming son Mason with Scott Disick in 2009. The Poosh creator went on to give birth […]
HOLAUSA

Kris Jenner’s unconventional dying wish includes ashes and jewelry

Kris Jenner seems systematic with her and her kid’s life, but when it comes to the afterlife, the famous momager also has things figured out. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman spoke about the family’s final arrangement plans after having hip replacement surgery.
HOLAUSA

Khloé Kardashian shares her thoughts on having a third baby

Khloé Kardashian is a mom of two, and that is the lucky number for her. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said she is “good” with her daughter True Thomson and newborn son; therefore, the “shop is closed.” During a recent “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance, she said...
musictimes.com

Chance The Rapper Defends Nicki Minaj On Resurfaced Video [WATCH]

A video of Chance the Rapper singing praises to Nicki Minaj is making waves online. The MC has been known to have been fond of the female rap icon, speaking about her on numerous occasions. In the now-trending video, Chance is in what seems to be a guest at a...

