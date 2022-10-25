Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH US fans in disbelief as finale cut out 'pivotal' scene about Kathy's leak
RHOBH US fans claim they’ve missed out on a crucial scene regarding the alleged involvement of Erika Jayne’s publicist in Kathy Hilton’s press leak. The drama heated up in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills finale as Lisa Rinna and Erika were directly questioned over their role in the press leak that detailed Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.
Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’
Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown
The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bravo's Andy Cohen on Lisa Rinna Accusations: 'There Is No Secret Footage'
At Bravocon 2022 in NYC on October 14, the Bravo boss responded to Rinna's claims that there is footage of Kathy Hilton that has not aired.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Is ‘Gone’ – Kathryn Edwards Calls Her a ‘Caricature’ and Fury Is From ‘Housewives’ Not Mom’s Death
Former 'RHOBH' friend Kathryn Edwards says she no longer recognizes Lisa Rinna and said she's become a 'caricature' of herself.
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Kathy Hilton Says Sister Kyle Richards Is ‘Finally’ Seeing Truth Amid Feud: ‘Nobody’s Gonna Come Between Us’
Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship. “I think she's finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, […]
ETOnline.com
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed and Flipping Off the Crowd at 2022 BravoCon (Exclusive)
It's only day one of this year's BravoCon and Lisa Rinna is already making headlines. The Days of Our Lives alum made quite an entrance when she joined her cast mates for Friday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel. After "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel host Brad Goreski introduced her,...
Heather Dubrow Slams Erika Jayne For Being Rude
It’s undoubtedly a Pretty Mess when it comes to Heather Dubrow and Erika Jayne getting along. According to Page Six, during a panel at BravoCon 2022, Heather shared that Erika snubbed her when she tried to speak to her. Fancy Pants was shocked that when she attempted to say hi to Erika that the response was […] The post Heather Dubrow Slams Erika Jayne For Being Rude appeared first on Reality Tea.
TODAY.com
Denise Richards speaks out against Lisa Rinna after watching part 2 of 'RHOBH' reunion
Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards had some choice words for the show's longtime cast member Lisa Rinna after the season 12 reunion episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richards shared her thoughts on Instagram about her former “RHOBH” co-star, posting a screenshot of her...
toofab.com
RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Shares What Kathy Hilton Allegedly Said About Co-Stars During Aspen Meltdown
"If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people." Lisa Rinna is opening up about what Kathy Hilton allegedly said about her castmates during her apparent meltdown in Aspen. During Wednesday's episode of "The...
Garcelle Beauvais Comments On Jennifer Coolidge Wanting To Be A Part Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’
Could Jennifer Coolidge be the next star to hold a diamond as part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Garcelle Beauvais thinks the White Lotus star could use a signature maneuver to deal with the drama on the Bravo series. “She would be fantastic, we need some humor,” Beauvais said while guest co-hosting on The Talk. Beauvais remembered that Coolidge was on Legally Blonde and did the “bend and snap” move that Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods taught her character to get the attention of a man she had her eyes on. “She would bend and snap a b***h,” Beauvais...
Kathy Hilton Gathers with Family as She Hosts Niece Brooke Wiederhorn's Baby Shower — See Photos!
Kathy Hilton hosted a family celebration as niece Brooke Wiederhorn prepares to welcome a baby girl Kathy Hilton gathered with family to celebrate the upcoming addition to their brood. On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, shared photos from a baby shower hosted at her Beverly Hills home in celebration of niece Brooke Wiederhorn — daughter of Kim Richards — as she prepares to welcome a daughter. "Showering our gorgeous mommy @brookewiederhorn and her baby girl. We can't wait to meet her! 💕💕💕," Hilton captioned her post. There was...
Kyle Richards ‘of course’ regrets having sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim on ‘RHOBH’
Kyle Richards wishes her sisters had not joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In an interview with Page Six on Friday, Kyle said she “of course” regrets having Kim Richards co-star with her in Seasons 1 through 5 and Kathy Hilton tag along as a “friend” for Seasons 11 and 12 — the latter of which has been particularly “taxing” on the siblings’ relationship. In fact, Kyle, 53, exclusively told us she’s dreading having to relive the upcoming third part of the Season 12 reunion so much that she’d “rather watch ‘The Exorcist’ on repeat.” “It was really bad for me. It...
Kathy Hilton Says She And Sister Kyle Richards Need to Work On Their Relationship
Sister have to stick together. While that hasn’t always applied to Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, this time around might be different. After Kathy had an alleged meltdown on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Aspen, things were tense between the two sisters. And despite making up, Lisa Rinna, who claims that […] The post Kathy Hilton Says She And Sister Kyle Richards Need to Work On Their Relationship appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne Hatched ‘Diabolical Plot’ Against Kathy Hilton – Kathryn Edwards Thinks Production Was Involved
Kathryn Edwards from 'RHOBH' said she thinks Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne hatched a plan to take down Kathy Hilton ... and wonders if producers are involved.
