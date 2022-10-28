Cabinet of Curiosities cast: who's who in the Netflix horror anthology

Cabinet of Curiosities is an anticipated horror anthology series, produced by Pans Labyrinth and The Shape of Water director Guillermo Del Toro. The acclaimed director introduces each episode, where he's hand-picked some of his favorite filmmakers to create stories for his anthology.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum , Del Toro said: "In this anthology, we gave ownership of each episode to the directors. Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights; some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites."

As well as individual stories, the series features a great cast to help bring the characters to life. Whether it's a large cast like The Viewing or a one-man band like Graveyard Rats , there's some well-known talent attached to each episode.

Here's everything you need to know about who's involved in Netflix' s Cabinet of Curiosities ...

Cabinet of Curiosities cast

Episode 1 — Lot 36

Directed by Guillermo Navarro

(Image credit: Netflix)

Guillermo Navarro is is a Mexican cinematographer and television director who has worked with Del Toro on a number of films including The Devil's Backbone, Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth and Pacific Rim . In the television world, he is well-known for directing NBC's Hannibal .

His Cabinet of Curiosities story, Lot 36 , is based on an original story by Del Toro and follows a man who buys a storage unit hoping that selling its contents well help him improve his financial situation, however, he ends up dealing with darker forces.

Tim Blake Nelson as Nick

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nick is the main character of Lot 36 , and has little regard for anyone but himself as he's trying to pay off his debt, and doesn't really care who he hurts in the process. He's secured a couple of the storage units hoping to sell the contents for money, but Lot 36 proves deadlier than he'd ever imagined.

Tim Blake Nelson is best known for playing Delmar O'Donnell in O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Buster Scruggs and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs .

Sebastian Roché as Roland

(Image credit: Netflix)

Antiques expert Roland is called in after Nick finds some mysterious things inside his lot, and he helps him to understand them, becoming intrigued by three books in particular which he claims are incredibly valuable.

Sebastian Roché is known for playing Balthazar in the CW series Supernatural as well as Reichsminister Martin Heusmann in Prime Video 's The Man in the High Castle.

Demetrius Grosse as Eddie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eddie works for the storage unit company and is in charge of managing the lots. He shows Nick a mysterious videotape about a man that always comes to the units, and he is curious about why he keeps checking it on such a regular basis since the 1940s. Eddie seems determined to get to the bottom of it.

Demetrius Grosse has played Colonel Blake in Rampage and Deputy Foss in Westworld as well as starring as Rock in Straight Outta Compton.

Elpidia Carrillo as Amelia

(Image credit: Netflix)

Amelia is a woman who rented one of the storage units, Lot 87. She arrives on the scene hoping to get it back but is informed she was served an eviction notice and that Nick had already bought it, but goes after him to try and sort things out.

Elpidia Carrillo is best known for playing Anna in the Predator film series and also played the role of Maria in Salvador and Sandra in Nine Lives .

Episode 2 — Graveyard Rats

Directed by Vincenzo Natali

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vincenzo Natali is known for directing Cube , In the Tall Grass, Cypher and Splice , so he's certainly no stranger to the horror genre.

His episode of Cabinet of Curiosities is based on the short story by American horror author Henry Kuttner, which was sold to Weird Tales in 1936.

David Hewlett as Masson

(Image credit: Netflix)

As the only credited character for Graveyard Rats , most of the story focuses on Masson, a grave robber who eyes the riches of a wealthy new arrival. But the only thing standing between him and the fortune is a tunnel and an army of rodents. So not exactly pleasant!

David Hewlett has worked with Del Toro before in The Shape of Water where he played Fleming, and also played the role of Worth in Natali's Cube. He also starred as Anthony Herman in the CBS series Clarice , based on the character from The Silence of the Lambs .

Episode 3 - The Autopsy

Directed by David Prior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Prior is an American director and producer, known for his work on the short film AM1200, as well as feature films The Empty Man and Voir.

His Cabinet of Curiosities episode is based on te short story by Michael Shea, which was published in the 1987 anthology book Polyphemus.

F. Murray Abraham as Carl

(Image credit: Netflix)

Carl is a coroner, who is called in to perform an autopsy and assist the local Sheriff with a case that clearly has the latter spooked. He's clearly no stranger to assisting the police with cases, but this one could prove very challenging.

He's played by F. Murray Abraham, who has been acting since the 1950s. Most recently, he voiced the Egyptian god Khonshu in the Marvel series Moon Knight as well as starring in the Apple TV+ sitcom Mythic Quest .

Glynn Turman as Nate

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nate is the Sheriff, who meets with Carl at the beginning of the episode and they engage in small talk before getting to work. The two know each other from working together previously, and seem to get on well, having first met 40 years ago.

He's played by Glynn Turman, who is known for playing Clarence Royce in The Wire and Doctor Senator in Fargo.

Luke Roberts as Joe Allen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joe Allen is involved in one of the police department's investigation, and he's full of mystery, having found a strange object in the woods. What's really going on with this guy?

He's played by Luke Roberts who has had roles as Thomas Wayne in The Batman , Arthur Dayne in Game of Thrones , and Eric Beaumont in Ransom .

Episode 4 - The Outside

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ana Lily Amirpour is best known for her feature film debut A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night , as well as The Bad Batch and A Little Suicide .

Her Cabinet of Curiosities episode is based on the short story by Canadian comic author Emily Carroll.

Kate Micucci as Stacy Chapman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stacy Chapman is an awkward young woman who longs to fit in with her colleagues, who are all confident, conventionally attractive, and very different to who she is. As a result she tries out a popular lotion in an attempt to become like them, but the results are shocking.

She's played by Kate Micucci, who has starred in popular American sitcoms such as Scrubs , Raising Hope and The Big Bang Theory , as well as forming one half of musical double act Garfunkel and Oates.

Martin Starr as Keith Chapman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Keith Chapman is Stacey's husband, who works in law enforcement and tries to be supportive of his wife when she makes the decision to try a new lotion, though he becomes increasingly more concerned about her.

He's played by Martin Starr, who is known for the US sitcom Freaks and Geeks and HBO's Silicon Valley. He's also part of the MCU as he's played Roger Harrington in The Incredible Hul k, Spider-Man: Far From Home and No Way Home .

Episode 5 - Pickman's Model

Directed by Keith Thomas

Keith Thomas is an American director, screenwriter and producer who is best known for directing horror movies such as The Vigil and a recent adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter.

His Cabinet of Curiosities episode is based on the short story by H. P. Lovecraft which was published in Weird Tales in 1927.

Ben Barnes as Thurber

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thurber is an art student in 1909 Massachusetts, who we meet sneaking into a woman's room to sketch a topless image of her. He is studying at Miskatonic University, and becomes intrigued by a new student who seems out of the ordinary.

Ben Barnes is known for playing Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia movie series, and for his roles as Jigsaw in The Punisher and Logan Delos in Westworld .

Crispin Glover as Mr. Pickman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pickman is a mysterious new student who arrives at Miskatonic University, whose artistic interpretations seem to be a lot more disturbing than everyone else's. He's often found sketching in graveyards, which disturbs some people.

Crispin Glover played the role of Mr. World in Neil Gaiman's television series American Gods . He's also starred in movies such as Back to the Future , Twister and Charlie's Angels .

Oriana Leman as Rebecca

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rebecca is Thurber's love interest and muse, who seems to enjoy posing while he illustrates her, sneaking around behind her father's back.

Oriana Leman is known for playing Carly Miller in Locke & Key and is set to play The Faerie Queen in an upcoming movie adaptation of The Stolen Child .

Episode 6 - Dreams in the Witch House

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine Hardwicke is best known for directing the first Twilight movie and the teen movie Thirteen , as well as two episodes of the TV series This is Us .

Her episode of Cabinet of Curiosities is based on another of H.P Lovecraft's stories, a short horror that was published in a 1933 issue of Weird Tales .

Rupert Grint as Walter Gilman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Walter Gilman seems like your ordinary man, but he is both devastated and totally defined by the loss of his sister, and works for the Spiritualist Society alongside his friend Frank. He's obsessed with finding a gateway to the spirit world in the hope he can find his deceased twin.

He's played by Rupert Grint, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise. He has also starred in Apple TV 's Servant and the TV series Snatch .

Daphne Hoskins as Epperley Gilman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Epperley is Walter's brother who died in front of him when she was young, something that has haunted him for the rest of his life. While accepting of her fate, Walter is desperate to bring her back.

Daphne Hoskins is best known for playing Vanessa Pike in The Baby-Sitters Club as well as playing Lucy in Scaredy Cats.

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Frank

(Image credit: Netflix)

Frank is Walter's long-suffering best friend, who has been helping him try to find answers and track down his sister. However, he's starting to grow tired of Walter's obsession, especially since the Spiritualist Society does not pay a lot of money. He wants his friend to move on and find closure.

Most recently, Ismael Cruz Cordova starred as Arondir in The Rings of Power and also played the role of David Rizzio in the movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Nia Vardalos as Madame Levine

(Image credit: Netflix)

Madame Levine is a performing medium, who goes on stage in an attempt to wow audiences, however, Walter eavesdrops on her in her dressing room and realizes she is a fraud and she cannot help him.

Nia Vardalos has appeared in several US TV shows such as Crazy Ex-Girlfiend , Jane the Virgin and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Lize Johnston as Keziah Mason

(Image credit: Netflix)

Keziah Mason is a witch, who lives in a house in the realm that Walter attempts to break into, and after doing research into her he discovers she was a herbal healer from the 17th century who can time travel. However, she's got evil plans and Walter doesn't quite realise what he's gotten himself into.

Actress Lize Johnston has starred in the TV series Mira Mira and the movie Toby Goes to Camp as well as starring in a number of short films.

Episode 7 - The Viewing

Directed by Panos Cosmatos

Panos Cosmatos is best known for his work on the 2018 Nicolas Cage horror movie Mandy, and he wrote his own story for the Cabinet of Curiosities collection alongside Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Peter Weller as Lionel Lassiter

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lionel Lassiter is the billionaire owner of a mansion called The Sandpiper House and invites a number of people who he admires for a private viewing of his secretive property. But does he have darker intentions?

Peter Weller has starred in a number of popular movies such as RoboCop and Naked Lunch as well as TV programmes such as Sons of Anarchy where he played the role of Charles 'Charlie' Barosky.

Steve Agee as Guy Landon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Guy Landon is a novelist and one of the guests at the viewing. He's a skeptic and quite blunt, causing him to clash with some members of the group, especially Targ.

He's played by Steve Agee, who is known for starring in comic book adaptations such as DC's Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad as well as shows like Bob's Burgers and New Girl.

Charlyne Yi as Charlotte Xie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Charlotte Xie is an astrophysicist and another one of Lionel's guests. She's more reserved and quieter than the others, and is the only one who doesn't drink, so she's a bit of an outsider.

Charlyne Yi has done a lot of voice acting work including roles in Steven Universe, The Mitchells vs the Machines and Trolls World Tour .

Eric André as Randall Roth

(Image credit: Netflix)

Randall Roth is a musician who Lionel seems to like, even suggesting he wanted him to design some music to fit with another home he had bought abroad. He's trying to quit smoking but is tempted when a brand he's been wanting to try shows up at Lionel's place.

Eric André has starred in movies such as Sing 2 and Bad Trip and provides the voice of Luci in Disenchantment as well as hosting his own self-titled show called The Eric Andre Show.

Michael Therriault as Targ Reinhard

(Image credit: Netflix)

Targ Reinhard is arguably the most eccentric of the group, next to Lionel. He's a psychic who also has a keen interest in architecture, and claims he has a "gift", which not everyone is fully convinced by.

Michael Therriault played the role of Gordie Shaw Locke & Key , Nathan Cross in the Chucky series and is also well known for playing Klaus in Hemlock Grove .

Sofia Boutella as Dr. Zahra

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dr. Zahra is Lionel's personal physician, who is a very alluring, mysterious type and also has her own rare drugs to share with the group, making some of them uncomfortable.

Sofia Boutella plays Eve in the new BBC series SAS Rogue Heroes and has starred in movies like Star Trek Beyond and Kingsman: The Secret Service .

Episode 8 - The Murmuring

Directed by Jennifer Kent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Kent's breakthrough horror movie was The Babadook and she has also directed The Nightingale . Her Cabinet of Curiosities episode is based on a Guillermo Del Toro short story of the same name.

Essie Davis as Nancy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nancy is an ornithologist who works alongside her husband, and the two retreat to a house where they start to experience unsettling things. She becomes increasingly paranoid during her stay there.

Essie Davis has starred in The Babadook as Amelia Vanek, and is also known for her roles as Phryne Fisher in Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and its movie adaptation, Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears .

Andrew Lincoln as Edgar

(Image credit: Netflix)

Edgar is Nancy's husband, who is a lot more relaxed and skeptical than Nancy, causing a rift between them after she keeps seeing and experiencing strange things throughout the house.

Andrew Lincoln's first major role was as the character Egg in the BBC drama This Life and he has also played Mark in Love Actually and Jonathan in Heartbreaker .