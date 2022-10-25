Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 25.2% to $26.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.0 million shares is 445.6% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends
The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 5.68. PDC Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.66 in Q1 to $5.11 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. Ranger Oil has reported Q2 earnings per...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Is a Bull Market Coming for Stocks? Experts Say to Watch for These 5 Signs
The last few months have been extremely challenging for investors. The S&P 500 just notched its worst September in 20 years, and the brutal month saw all three major indexes firmly in a bear market. A perfect storm of factors — think inflation, rising interest rates, the threat of a...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings
UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Dow Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones surging around 350 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.13% to 32,197.82 while the NASDAQ fell 1.05% to 10,855.90. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,826.65. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 1.9%...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
