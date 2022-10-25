ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC

The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Lawmakers Debate Remaining ARPA Dollars

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Lawmakers are weary about allocating their remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding, as the 28 million dollar allotment begins to dwindle. For months, multiple programs were brought forward by the Department of Development and now have been pushed to the side, in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Kids Could Be On The Horizon

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As illness spreads throughout local schools, some fear a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students could be on the horizon. However, Chautauqua County’s representative in Washington is standing against the idea. Congressman Joe Sempolinski tells us he disagrees with new recommendations by the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo

These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement

OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Receives A Major Investment In Local Child Care Access

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A major investment in local child care access is coming to Jamestown. SUNY JCC announced on Tuesday they are slated to receive $1.2 million dollars as part of a state investment that addresses child care deserts. The one-time funding allotment, signed by Governor...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Smethport FD Holding Benefit for Displaced Family

The Smethport Fire Department is hosting a benefit for the family displaced by a three alarm fire in Coryville last week. The benefit for the Hudak family will take place Saturday at noon at the Smethport Fire Hall at 109 South Nelson Street. You can access the benefit’s Facebook event...
SMETHPORT, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Buffalo Diocese Reaches Settlement

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has reached a landmark settlement with New York State’s Attorney General’s Office. It stems from a 2020 lawsuit alleging the Diocese failed to address the child sex abuse crisis and “systematically evaded” the reforms it adopted nearly 20 years ago for investigating and responding to abuse complaints. The settlement does not include admission of wrongdoing.
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Western New York Plaza Is About To Get Even Busier

Four new stores will be opening this Thursday in one of Buffalo’s craziest plazas - but for local bargain hunters, it might be worth it. The Boulevard in Amherst, formerly known as Burlington Plaza, has a notoriously annoying parking lot to navigate through. It’s already home to popular shopping destinations like Target, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and 50 other stores and restaurants. It’s always crowded, and finding a parking spot near the store where you want to shop is often stressful.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy