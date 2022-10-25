ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration

The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Coaches pick LSU women's basketball third in the SEC

Alexis Morris and Angel Reese of the LSU Women’s Basketball team were named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches. The Tigers were selected to finish third in the conference in Kim Mulkey's second year in Baton Rouge. Morris and Reese were on the media’s...
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k

The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
247Sports

SEC power rankings: South Carolina's unexpected rise, LSU's hot streak alters Week 9 poll

South Carolina overachieved during Shane Beamer's first season and the 2022 campaign was supposed to be the year the Gamecocks came back down to earth facing one of the nation's most arduous schedules — at least that was the narrative. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 following Saturday's win over Texas A&M and has won four straight games for the first time in nine years entering this weekend's home game against Missouri.
