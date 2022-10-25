Read full article on original website
LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration
The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Coaches pick LSU women's basketball third in the SEC
Alexis Morris and Angel Reese of the LSU Women’s Basketball team were named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches. The Tigers were selected to finish third in the conference in Kim Mulkey's second year in Baton Rouge. Morris and Reese were on the media’s...
How to watch Southern Miss vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Last week, the Ragin'...
Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More
Southern Miss (-1) Moneyline. Southern Miss (-110); Louisiana (-110) Playing DFS football for this one? Set your lineup with the best quality players from each of these offenses. Take advantage of any offer you can find, like this one here, that grants you $10 on any $1 entry on FanDuel.
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k
The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Texas AM
The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies. Here is how to watch and listen.
SEC power rankings: South Carolina's unexpected rise, LSU's hot streak alters Week 9 poll
South Carolina overachieved during Shane Beamer's first season and the 2022 campaign was supposed to be the year the Gamecocks came back down to earth facing one of the nation's most arduous schedules — at least that was the narrative. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 following Saturday's win over Texas A&M and has won four straight games for the first time in nine years entering this weekend's home game against Missouri.
Kiffin: Ole Miss Outbid for DJ Durkin, a ‘Common Theme’ With Texas AM
The Kiffin-Fisher feud may be continuing into this week.
Coaches Corner: 2023 LSU commit Shelton Sampson
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High School wide receiver Shelton Sampson is the highlight of LSU's 2023 class so far.
