South Carolina overachieved during Shane Beamer's first season and the 2022 campaign was supposed to be the year the Gamecocks came back down to earth facing one of the nation's most arduous schedules — at least that was the narrative. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 following Saturday's win over Texas A&M and has won four straight games for the first time in nine years entering this weekend's home game against Missouri.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO