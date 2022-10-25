Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Arvest donation helps Jasper County Sheriff’s Office purchase future equipment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are 10,000 reasons why Jasper County Sheriff’s Office officials will remember this Wednesday. And it came in the form of a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. the money will help the department purchase new equipment, bullet proof vests and vest carriers. The donation...
fourstateshomepage.com
Accused Delaware County Emergency Management director retains county post
JAY, Okla. – The Delaware County Commissioners took no action on Tuesday regarding the position of the Emergency Management Director who is facing a sexual battery charge. Jeff Reeves, 57, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with sexual battery. He is free on $15,000 bail and scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23, court records show.
fourstateshomepage.com
Inside the Crowder College/Neosho Police Department partnership
NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College has always contracted with the Neosho Police Department to provide two of their officers on campus. Dr. Katricia Pierson, School President, says a student focus group requested the school have their own, independent fully commissioned officers to go along with an existing security officer.
fourstateshomepage.com
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mitchell’s Drug Stores
Tim Mitchell of Mitchell’s Drug Stores in Neosho corners Howie to give him his annual flu shot! He also tells viewers how they can make an appointment to get their own flu shot today.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
fourstateshomepage.com
NEO A&M College awarded Department of Education grant
MIAMI, Okla. — The United States Department of Education has awarded Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College cooperative funding under the Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institutions (NASNTI) program. The NASNTI program provides grants and related assistance to Native American-serving, nontribal institutions to improve and expand their capacity to serve Native American and low-income students.
fortscott.biz
Help Fort Scott In Documenting Infrastructure Issues
Fort Scott Assistant Manager Brad Matkin would like to try something new in dealing with infrastructure issues. “If you see a problem… a street issue, pothole, sign damage, water leak, general question, or whatever else please send me an email at [email protected] or call me at City Hall 620-223-0550, ext 210. Email is the best way to communicate,” he said. “Please include a picture of the issue if you can with your email.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
Pittsburg hosts event to raise awareness about domestic violence
The Pittsburg State Students For Violence Prevention Organization today hosted a community event to raise awareness regarding domestic violence.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
koamnewsnow.com
Neodesha residents turn an old jail and firehouse into an Airbnb
NEODESHA, Kan. — An old jail and firehouse sees a second life as a resident of the town turns it into an Airbnb. Kim Petrulis originally bought the building to store cars in, but after hearing the history of the building, she and her husband took it upon themselves to give the building a second chance. Keeping history alive is important to the people of Neodesha. This includes the former fire chief and he was instrumental in getting a lot of photos some dating back to 1906.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit
Doug Hunt and Erin Slifka from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce join us today to talk about The Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit. An event to bring together innovative thinkers and business leaders who leverage technology to overcome barriers and propel business and community toward the future.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Jobs for America’s Graduates” members initiated in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School students were initiated Tuesday into the school’s “JAG” program, or “Jobs for America’s Graduates.”. “This also focuses on our five different kinds of groups that we specialize in. Ranging from being a social committee or social awareness all the way to civic awareness. So our students know like what it also what it means to be a part of a community and what the community issues are,” said Janet Parker-Spain, JAG Specialist.
fourstateshomepage.com
JHS hosts Thursday’s community trunk-or-treat
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School’s Student Council will host a trunk-or-treat event for the community. The event will be held at the high school, located at 2104 Indiana Avenue. The community is invited to attend Thursday, October 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Several representatives from...
fourstateshomepage.com
Coloring book produced in Pittsburg wins award
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Something designed in Pittsburg has earned statewide recognition; a coloring book. It’s called, “Gus the Gorilla Explores Southeast Kansas”, and recently won first place in this year’s “Travel Industry Association of Kansas” marketing awards. The book was produced by “Explore...
fourstateshomepage.com
Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho murder-suicide investigation underway
NEOSHO, Mo. — Investigators are examining the circumstances around what Neosho Police have deemed a murder-suicide. Two elderly subjects were found deceased in their home on Sunday after a call for a death investigation in the 1000 block of Stratford Place. Officers entered the residence and found the bodies of 87-year-old Charles Barnett and 78-year-old Donna Barnett, both of Neosho.
Comments / 1