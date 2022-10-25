ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

23 Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
According to the Henderson Police, a motor-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The crash happened at a new home construction area west of Via Altimira at around 7:40 a.m.

According to the police, a black Mercedes Sedan traveling at a high speed was involved in the collision.

The authorities stated that the sedan went off the roadway and rolled several times ejecting the unsecured driver.

A 23-year-old man suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased victim was not revealed.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

October 25, 2022.

Source: 8 News Now.

LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

