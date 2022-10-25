Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bemidjinow.com
Red Lake Political Education Committee hosts Candidate Fair
The Red Lake Political Education Committee hosted a Candidate Fair in Redby last night. A number of candidates for local, state, and federal offices were in attendance to visit with voters. Chairman of the Red Lake Nation Darrell Seki, Senior, asked some tough questions for candidates about what they will...
bemidjinow.com
Meet the Candidates for Beltrami County District 4
Two are in the running for the District 4 race for a special two-year term this election. Joseph Neft, from Northome, is challenging longtime incumbent Tim Sumner from Red Lake. Redistricting earlier this year changed District 4; it now includes the cities of Funkley and Kelliher and the following townships:...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake, White Earth solar energy projects mean new employment opportunities
Early investments in workforce development in Minnesota's tribal communities are paying off in employment - and acceleration of solar energy. "There's plenty of opportunity for tribal nations to save the planet," said Robert Blake, a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. "Its incumbent upon us. We have [Indigenous] communities taking charge of their own energy."
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: October 27, 2022
BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event. Bemidji Events, Bemidji News, Higher Education, Public Service Announcement. Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities…. 0.
bemidjinow.com
BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event
Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities will take place on Nov. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hagg Sauer Hall Room 150. Andrea Herold,...
bemidjinow.com
Five women honored at Women United Tribute Award ceremony
Featured photo, from left, award winners Kay Mack, Natasha Kingbird, Sarah Guida, Becky Secore, and Kayla Winkler. Five local women were honored as Tribute Award Winners during the Women United 2022 Award Ceremony. Sanford Health’s Kayla Winkler received the first-ever Emerging Leader award, a new designation for the 6th Annual...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Traffic stop on 18th St. and Irvine Ave. NW. Driver arrested for DWI. Missing Person, 4:09 p.m. Report of missing adult reported by spouse. Subject’s phone...
bemidjinow.com
Upper Red Lake fishing regulation change for winter
The DNR says anglers fishing this winter season on Upper Red Lake will have a three-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession. This new regulation goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Last year, the bag limit was four fish in an effort...
lptv.org
In Business: New Pets Plus Owner Keeps Business in the Family
A local business got the chance for a new lease – or should that be leash? – on life. Pets Plus in Bemidji has been a staple for pet care and products for nearly three decades, and it recently saw a change in ownership. But, despite the development, the joy of running a local business stayed in the family.
bemidjinow.com
Halloween events to return to BSU & NTC campuses for the first time since 2019
Bemidji State and Northwest Tech are bringing back Halloween events for the first time since 2019. Trick-or-treating in the BSU residence halls will be held on Halloween between 5 and 7 p.m. in BSU’s Birch, Linden, Oak, and Tamarack Halls. Costumed visitors are encouraged to stop at the front...
lptv.org
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 10/20-10/23
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Property Damage, 8:26 p.m. Paintballs shot at a residence on the 1400 block of Bixby Ave. NE. Accident, 7:38 p.m. Officers responded...
fox9.com
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
bemidjinow.com
Eagan man charged after crash in Akeley Township
An Eagan man was charged with third-degree DUI for a crash in Akeley Township last week. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nathan Thompson was southbound on County Road 12 on Oct. 21 when he drove off a curve, crashing into mailboxes and road signs before striking a driveway approach.
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
bemidjinow.com
Ten-year-old killed in fall from tree
A 10-year-old boy was killed in a fall from a tree in rural Walker last week. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that his office received reports last Thursday afternoon about a medical situation on Midway Circle in Cass County’s Turtle Lake Township. First responders learned that the 10-year-old...
Comments / 0