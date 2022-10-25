Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Gov. Polis appoints replacement judge following Lance Timbreza’s resignation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After the resignation of former judge Lance Timbreza, a vacancy in the 21st Judicial Court was created in September. That vacancy was filled Wednesday following the appointment of Jeremy L. Chaffin by Governor Jared Polis. According to a press release provided to KKCO 11 News,...
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Colorado
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Republican candidates receive refund after recount
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Lynda Zamora Wilson will receive funds not spent after an election recount was conducted by all 64 counties.
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: PROP 121 — Vote ‘no’ on this scheme benefiting only Colorado’s rich
Not only do Colorado voters decide on the deciders during this year’s large and varied midterm 2022 election, they play legislators, too. Colorado regularly offers voters a chance to create policy and law from the ballot box. This year’s variety of proposals is no exception. Here’s a part...
BRAUCHLER | Colorado’s judges are picked, and serve, in the dark
What are you doing about judges? I get that question every day after ballots arrive. It is no surprise that regular Coloradans struggle with how to cast their votes for an entire branch of government. The most challenging portion of the ballot you have received (and perhaps have already voted)...
Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado
I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
coloradosun.com
Denver Health has a new CEO. Here’s what she says will be her biggest challenge.
Donna Lynne wears her love for Colorado on her sleeve — quite literally. During her run for governor in 2018, she got a tattoo on her left shoulder reading, “Fight for Colorado.”. That’s why it was a bit of a surprise when Lynne, who served as lieutenant governor...
Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes
Colorado can directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire to help with rebuilding efforts, thanks to newly granted permission from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to a news release. HUD officials are allowing Colorado to directly administer the $6 million in Community...
coloradosun.com
Voters across Colorado’s high country will weigh in on new taxes on short-term rentals, affordable housing proposals
After an explosive two years in Colorado’s high country that saw real estate prices more than double, a crushing labor shortage, spiking food and hotel prices and a tsunami of work-from-anywhere newcomers shifting cultural tides in mountain towns, things are settling a bit. Home prices remain high, but they...
AARP Colorado fights against Xcel Energy Rate Hike
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — This week, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission slashed Xcel Energy’s latest request for a ‘natural gas’ rate increase by 70%. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with key players to find out what this means and how it’ll effect Colorado consumers. Xcel energy has hiked utility bills for residential electric and gas […]
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: State board is right; Hitler was a socialist
Steve Durham wants children to know the truth about Hitler. The 5th Congressional District representative on the Colorado State Board of Education fought to update the state’s curriculum standards to link the Holocaust with socialism. Durham’s success ignited nationwide outrage among academics who portray Hitler as a right-wing maniac....
fowlertribune.com
‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado”: Rocky Ford business earns prestigious title
The Colorado Chamber announced Friday that the SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022. The award was presented at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
realvail.com
Opponents of Prop 121 take satirical swipe at billionaires backing Colorado income tax cut
“Cut roads! I literally look down on you and your roads,” says a woman as she steps into a private jet, depicted in an online advertisement against Proposition 121, a ballot measure that would lower Colorado’s single-rate income tax from 4.55% to 4.4%, threatening funding for health care, education, human services, and … roads.
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
coloradopolitics.com
Humana to withdraw from the employer health insurance market in Colorado
Humana, which provides health insurance to small businesses in Colorado, intends to withdraw from the Colorado employer group market within the next 18 months, Colorado Politics has learned. The company has not formally announced its withdrawal. Humana did not return inquiries from Colorado Politics. Humana announced its intention to leave...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
coloradosun.com
Colorado is losing another birth center as midwifery struggles to stay profitable despite rising popularity
Colorado is losing another birth center, an alternative for mothers who would rather have their babies in a home-like setting with a midwife than in a hospital labor and delivery ward. The closure of Seasons Midwifery & Birth Center in Thornton, which saw a boom during the pandemic when hospitals...
