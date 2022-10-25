ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Colorado

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado

I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

AARP Colorado fights against Xcel Energy Rate Hike

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — This week, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission slashed Xcel Energy’s latest request for a ‘natural gas’ rate increase by 70%. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with key players to find out what this means and how it’ll effect Colorado consumers. Xcel energy has hiked utility bills for residential electric and gas […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: State board is right; Hitler was a socialist

Steve Durham wants children to know the truth about Hitler. The 5th Congressional District representative on the Colorado State Board of Education fought to update the state’s curriculum standards to link the Holocaust with socialism. Durham’s success ignited nationwide outrage among academics who portray Hitler as a right-wing maniac....
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Humana to withdraw from the employer health insurance market in Colorado

Humana, which provides health insurance to small businesses in Colorado, intends to withdraw from the Colorado employer group market within the next 18 months, Colorado Politics has learned. The company has not formally announced its withdrawal. Humana did not return inquiries from Colorado Politics. Humana announced its intention to leave...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
WYOMING STATE

