Read full article on original website
Related
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Traffic stop on 18th St. and Irvine Ave. NW. Driver arrested for DWI. Missing Person, 4:09 p.m. Report of missing adult reported by spouse. Subject’s phone...
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: October 27, 2022
BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event. Bemidji Events, Bemidji News, Higher Education, Public Service Announcement. Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities…. 0.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji City Council discusses future of JPB in work session
The Bemidji City Council appears to be in consensus to accept Northern Township’s intent to withdraw from the Joint Planning Board. During their work session Monday, the council and staff discussed some of the timelines needed to move zoning and planning back into city-only jurisdiction. Several ordinances establishing the...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
bemidjinow.com
Five women honored at Women United Tribute Award ceremony
Featured photo, from left, award winners Kay Mack, Natasha Kingbird, Sarah Guida, Becky Secore, and Kayla Winkler. Five local women were honored as Tribute Award Winners during the Women United 2022 Award Ceremony. Sanford Health’s Kayla Winkler received the first-ever Emerging Leader award, a new designation for the 6th Annual...
lakesarearadio.net
White Earth Band to Create Sober-Living Community in Bemidji
WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – The White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have announced they’ll soon close on a purchase of the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji with plans to renovate the buildings to create a sober-living community. White Earth Band’s acquisition of the Ridgeway Court property...
bemidjinow.com
BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event
Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities will take place on Nov. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hagg Sauer Hall Room 150. Andrea Herold,...
WDIO-TV
Winter season walleye regulations change on Upper Red Lake
Anglers fishing during the winter season on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota need to be aware of changes in regulations. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there will be a three-walleye bag limit, with one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession. The new regulation becomes effective Tuesday, Nov. 1.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Monday, Oct. 24
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers responded to a medical on the 200 block of 3rd St. NW. The male individual who was hallucinating was transported to the hospital by EMS.
lptv.org
Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect
The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person involved in a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian in Bemidji on July 30th. A vehicle struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar on July 30th while she was crossing Paul Bunyan Drive South near the Holiday Stationstore. Tesar...
bemidjinow.com
Eagan man charged after crash in Akeley Township
An Eagan man was charged with third-degree DUI for a crash in Akeley Township last week. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nathan Thompson was southbound on County Road 12 on Oct. 21 when he drove off a curve, crashing into mailboxes and road signs before striking a driveway approach.
bemidjinow.com
Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force removes $686,000 worth of narcotics off the streets in third quarter
The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force released its quarterly snapshot of activity between July and September of this year. Sixty-four drug arrests were made in this quarter, with an additional 27 arrests for warrants or other non-drug-related offenses. For the quarter, drug task force agents seized and purchased a combined...
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
lptv.org
In Business: New Pets Plus Owner Keeps Business in the Family
A local business got the chance for a new lease – or should that be leash? – on life. Pets Plus in Bemidji has been a staple for pet care and products for nearly three decades, and it recently saw a change in ownership. But, despite the development, the joy of running a local business stayed in the family.
lptv.org
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 10/20-10/23
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Property Damage, 8:26 p.m. Paintballs shot at a residence on the 1400 block of Bixby Ave. NE. Accident, 7:38 p.m. Officers responded...
bemidjinow.com
Halloween events to return to BSU & NTC campuses for the first time since 2019
Bemidji State and Northwest Tech are bringing back Halloween events for the first time since 2019. Trick-or-treating in the BSU residence halls will be held on Halloween between 5 and 7 p.m. in BSU’s Birch, Linden, Oak, and Tamarack Halls. Costumed visitors are encouraged to stop at the front...
Comments / 0