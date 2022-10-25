ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Oct. 26

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Traffic stop on 18th St. and Irvine Ave. NW. Driver arrested for DWI. Missing Person, 4:09 p.m. Report of missing adult reported by spouse. Subject’s phone...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Daily Archives: October 27, 2022

BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event. Bemidji Events, Bemidji News, Higher Education, Public Service Announcement. Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities…. 0.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji City Council discusses future of JPB in work session

The Bemidji City Council appears to be in consensus to accept Northern Township’s intent to withdraw from the Joint Planning Board. During their work session Monday, the council and staff discussed some of the timelines needed to move zoning and planning back into city-only jurisdiction. Several ordinances establishing the...
BEMIDJI, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022

CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
MINNESOTA STATE
bemidjinow.com

Five women honored at Women United Tribute Award ceremony

Featured photo, from left, award winners Kay Mack, Natasha Kingbird, Sarah Guida, Becky Secore, and Kayla Winkler. Five local women were honored as Tribute Award Winners during the Women United 2022 Award Ceremony. Sanford Health’s Kayla Winkler received the first-ever Emerging Leader award, a new designation for the 6th Annual...
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

White Earth Band to Create Sober-Living Community in Bemidji

WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – The White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have announced they’ll soon close on a purchase of the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji with plans to renovate the buildings to create a sober-living community. White Earth Band’s acquisition of the Ridgeway Court property...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event

Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities will take place on Nov. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hagg Sauer Hall Room 150. Andrea Herold,...
BEMIDJI, MN
WDIO-TV

Winter season walleye regulations change on Upper Red Lake

Anglers fishing during the winter season on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota need to be aware of changes in regulations. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there will be a three-walleye bag limit, with one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession. The new regulation becomes effective Tuesday, Nov. 1.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter for Monday, Oct. 24

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers responded to a medical on the 200 block of 3rd St. NW. The male individual who was hallucinating was transported to the hospital by EMS.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the person involved in a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian in Bemidji on July 30th. A vehicle struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar on July 30th while she was crossing Paul Bunyan Drive South near the Holiday Stationstore. Tesar...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Eagan man charged after crash in Akeley Township

An Eagan man was charged with third-degree DUI for a crash in Akeley Township last week. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nathan Thompson was southbound on County Road 12 on Oct. 21 when he drove off a curve, crashing into mailboxes and road signs before striking a driveway approach.
EAGAN, MN
lptv.org

12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision

A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
BAGLEY, MN
lptv.org

In Business: New Pets Plus Owner Keeps Business in the Family

A local business got the chance for a new lease – or should that be leash? – on life. Pets Plus in Bemidji has been a staple for pet care and products for nearly three decades, and it recently saw a change in ownership. But, despite the development, the joy of running a local business stayed in the family.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident

A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 10/20-10/23

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Property Damage, 8:26 p.m. Paintballs shot at a residence on the 1400 block of Bixby Ave. NE. Accident, 7:38 p.m. Officers responded...
BEMIDJI, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy