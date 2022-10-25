1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the North Las Vegas Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on Craig Road at Bravita.

The officials reported that at around 5:06 p.m. a black Toyota Prius collided with a motorcycle.

The officials confirmed that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The identity of the victim will be provided after the next of kin has been notified.

The officials revealed that speed was the factor involved in the crash.

The investigations are ongoing and active.

No additional information was provided.

October 25, 2022

Source: KTNV