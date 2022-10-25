Read full article on original website
BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event
Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities will take place on Nov. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hagg Sauer Hall Room 150. Andrea Herold,...
Five women honored at Women United Tribute Award ceremony
Featured photo, from left, award winners Kay Mack, Natasha Kingbird, Sarah Guida, Becky Secore, and Kayla Winkler. Five local women were honored as Tribute Award Winners during the Women United 2022 Award Ceremony. Sanford Health’s Kayla Winkler received the first-ever Emerging Leader award, a new designation for the 6th Annual...
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Traffic stop on 18th St. and Irvine Ave. NW. Driver arrested for DWI. Missing Person, 4:09 p.m. Report of missing adult reported by spouse. Subject’s phone...
Bemidji Blotter for Monday, Oct. 24
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers responded to a medical on the 200 block of 3rd St. NW. The male individual who was hallucinating was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Upper Red Lake fishing regulation change for winter
The DNR says anglers fishing this winter season on Upper Red Lake will have a three-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession. This new regulation goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Last year, the bag limit was four fish in an effort...
Meet the Candidates for Beltrami County District 4
Two are in the running for the District 4 race for a special two-year term this election. Joseph Neft, from Northome, is challenging longtime incumbent Tim Sumner from Red Lake. Redistricting earlier this year changed District 4; it now includes the cities of Funkley and Kelliher and the following townships:...
Ten-year-old killed in fall from tree
A 10-year-old boy was killed in a fall from a tree in rural Walker last week. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that his office received reports last Thursday afternoon about a medical situation on Midway Circle in Cass County’s Turtle Lake Township. First responders learned that the 10-year-old...
Eagan man charged after crash in Akeley Township
An Eagan man was charged with third-degree DUI for a crash in Akeley Township last week. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nathan Thompson was southbound on County Road 12 on Oct. 21 when he drove off a curve, crashing into mailboxes and road signs before striking a driveway approach.
