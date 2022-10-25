Read full article on original website
32 things we learned from Week 8 of 2022 NFL season: Second-year quarterbacks not getting job done
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
LAFC advances to MLS Cup final with 3-0 win over Austin FC
Cristian "Chicho" Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to its first MLS Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC
Buffalo Bills fans celebrate Sunday game at Highmark Stadium
Thousands of people filled the lots at Highmark Stadium hours before kickoff Sunday night as they were getting ready for a primetime match up.
Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first time this season the No. 1 pick in the draft has failed to reach 20. His six-game streak was tied for the third-longest to begin a career. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points off the bench for the Mavericks, who lost to Oklahoma City in overtime on Saturday after blowing a 16-point lead in the final four minutes of regulation. Banchero shot 6 for 20 from the field, going 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. Bol Bol added 16 points.
Philadelphia Union defeats New York City FC, advance to 1st MLS Cup in franchise history
The Philadelphia Union advanced to the MLS Cup Sunday night after defeating New York City FC 3-1.
Mika Zibanejad scores tiebreaker as Rangers edge Coyotes
Mika Zibanejad continued his hot start by scoring the tiebreaking power-play goal with 7:04 remaining in the third period as
Michigan State suspends several players following tunnel brawl after Michigan game
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four players following a brawl with Michigan players after their game on Saturday night.
