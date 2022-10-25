Read full article on original website
Related
bemidjinow.com
Eagan man charged after crash in Akeley Township
An Eagan man was charged with third-degree DUI for a crash in Akeley Township last week. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nathan Thompson was southbound on County Road 12 on Oct. 21 when he drove off a curve, crashing into mailboxes and road signs before striking a driveway approach.
bemidjinow.com
Authorities still seeking information from July hit-and-run in Bemidji
Bemidji Police Department investigators are still seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian this past summer. A notice issued this morning from the Minnesota BCA says the crash was on July 30 and the suspect vehicle was identified as a 2000s red or maroon colored Saturn Ion.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Traffic stop on 18th St. and Irvine Ave. NW. Driver arrested for DWI. Missing Person, 4:09 p.m. Report of missing adult reported by spouse. Subject’s phone...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Monday, Oct. 24
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers responded to a medical on the 200 block of 3rd St. NW. The male individual who was hallucinating was transported to the hospital by EMS.
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: October 27, 2022
BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event. Bemidji Events, Bemidji News, Higher Education, Public Service Announcement. Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities…. 0.
bemidjinow.com
Upper Red Lake fishing regulation change for winter
The DNR says anglers fishing this winter season on Upper Red Lake will have a three-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession. This new regulation goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Last year, the bag limit was four fish in an effort...
bemidjinow.com
BSU to host opioid awareness and Narcan training event
Bemidji State University is hosting a free opioid awareness and Narcan training event next Thursday. According to a release, the training as part of BSU’s National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness activities will take place on Nov. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hagg Sauer Hall Room 150. Andrea Herold,...
bemidjinow.com
Five women honored at Women United Tribute Award ceremony
Featured photo, from left, award winners Kay Mack, Natasha Kingbird, Sarah Guida, Becky Secore, and Kayla Winkler. Five local women were honored as Tribute Award Winners during the Women United 2022 Award Ceremony. Sanford Health’s Kayla Winkler received the first-ever Emerging Leader award, a new designation for the 6th Annual...
bemidjinow.com
Halloween events to return to BSU & NTC campuses for the first time since 2019
Bemidji State and Northwest Tech are bringing back Halloween events for the first time since 2019. Trick-or-treating in the BSU residence halls will be held on Halloween between 5 and 7 p.m. in BSU’s Birch, Linden, Oak, and Tamarack Halls. Costumed visitors are encouraged to stop at the front...
bemidjinow.com
Red Lake Political Education Committee hosts Candidate Fair
The Red Lake Political Education Committee hosted a Candidate Fair in Redby last night. A number of candidates for local, state, and federal offices were in attendance to visit with voters. Chairman of the Red Lake Nation Darrell Seki, Senior, asked some tough questions for candidates about what they will...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji City Council discusses future of JPB in work session
The Bemidji City Council appears to be in consensus to accept Northern Township’s intent to withdraw from the Joint Planning Board. During their work session Monday, the council and staff discussed some of the timelines needed to move zoning and planning back into city-only jurisdiction. Several ordinances establishing the...
Comments / 0