Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals the due date for her 'miracle' twins
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts and more stars who have moved out of Hollywood
Mark Wahlberg has joined the growing list of celebrities who have moved away from Hollywood. During an appearance on "The Talk" last week, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he and his family have moved to Nevada, and he explained why they decided to relocate. "I want to be able to...
Reese Witherspoon’s Most Relatable Quotes About Kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee: My ‘Best Gig’
Reese Witherspoon became a mom at age 23 and has been making candid motherhood confessions ever since. The actress welcomed daughter Ava with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, in 1999, and the little one became a big sister four years later when son Deacon arrived. Following the Cruel Intentions costars’ 2006 split, Witherspoon wed Jim Toth in 2011 and gave birth to son Tennessee in 2012.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!
Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7: ‘Dream Team’
Courtesy of Eroula Dimitriou/Instagram Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, […]
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Henry Is So Adventurous! See Rare Photos of Their Youngest Child
Motherhood has remained Julia Roberts’ biggest priority since welcoming her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in 2004. The Oscar winner and her husband, Danny Moder, expanded their family in 2007 with the arrival of their youngest son, Henry. The proud parents have shared rare photos of their little one on social media to mark some of his biggest accomplishments over the years.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family
Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
AOL Corp
Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With 'Law & Order' Co-Star Chris Meloni
Mariska Hargitay just shared an epic throwback pic of her and Christopher Meloni. On Wednesday, the Special Victims Unit star posted a photo of her and her co-star on Twitter looking very different from their Law & Order characters. The tweet quickly garnered over 35,000 likes, with several thousand retweets...
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dies at 44
Zuri Craig, a singer and actor who wowed judges on America’s Got Talent as one-half of the music duo Craig Lewis Band, has died. He was 44. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family posted on the star’s website, revealing that he passed away on Friday, October 21. A cause of death has yet to be released.
ETOnline.com
'American Idol' Winner Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have welcomed their first child together! The singing competition alum, who won the 10th season, announced the happy news in a press release Tuesday. The couple's son, Merrick Avery McCreery, was born on Monday at 4:34 a.m in Raleigh, North Carolina....
Drew Barrymore Lays on Floor While George Clooney Plays Her Therapist in Hilarious ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview
Some go to licensed therapists, while others use their friends as therapists. And if you’re Drew Barrymore and your friend is George Clooney, why not do the latter? After teasing clips from the actor’s episode-long appearance all week, today’s airing of The Drew Barrymore Show did not disappoint as the Ticket to Paradise star hilariously role-played as Barrymore’s therapist once she made some revelations about her romantic life.
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
Father and Daughter Find Each Other After Searching for Decades: 'We Had So Much in Common'
"It was a long shot," Criss Rosenlof said of finding and reuniting with his daughter Rachael Robertson after they matched through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com in 2019 It was a moment they hoped would one day come, but were uncertain would ever happen. "I literally screamed and threw my phone across the room, which startled my husband," Rachael Robertson tells PEOPLE of the morning in August 2019 when she received a life-changing message in her inbox. The email, sent by a man through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com, delivered the...
