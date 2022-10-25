Read full article on original website
Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.
Preston County Sobriety Checkpoint planned for November
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County in November.
WDTV
Conditions improve heading into the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain today, clouds will move out through tomorrow morning, leading to a mostly sunny next few days. However, our next rain system could affect your Halloween night.
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
WDTV
Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck
BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street in Beverly on Thursday. A van was traveling south on US 250/219, Main St., in Beverly when it crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and back across into the southbound lane, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
Ahoy! Pirates make port in West Virginia
While this family's Halloween decorations doesn't match the scale of 239 inflatables, they might match them in creativity.
1 person transported after ATV accident in Harrison County
One person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
wvpublic.org
Wetzel County Has State's Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths
In northern West Virginia, nestled right below the state’s northern panhandle, is Wetzel County. It’s small and rural. The Ohio River snakes past the county seat of New Martinsville, birthplace to famed West Virginia University football coach Bill Stewart. The county is home to around 14,000 people and...
wajr.com
Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City councilors in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool. Bond Counsel from Steptoe and Johnson, Tom Aman said the projects will be funded with sales proceeds and the sale of revenue bonds. The ordinance would approve up to...
WDTV
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after a man’s body was found in a gruesome scene at a Marion County home. Court records show Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder. On Oct. 23,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County ATV Accident Sends One to UHC
According to WBOY, one person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just before 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. When first responders arrived, they confirmed that an individual was injured as a result of...
WDTV
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything. The apartment Logan and his partner, Gabe, were staying in caught fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home. However, their dogs were. “They told me that...
WDTV
Buckhannon Sheetz set to close for ‘major remodel’
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to be closed for several months for a major remodel. The location on North Locust Street in Buckhannon is set to close next spring as part of a major remodel, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz. The...
House destroyed after fire in Fayette County
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
SEE IT: West Virginia family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
WDTV
Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County, Maryland. Troopers say the crimes have happened at several homes near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to...
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
