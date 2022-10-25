ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

WDTV

Conditions improve heading into the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain today, clouds will move out through tomorrow morning, leading to a mostly sunny next few days. However, our next rain system could affect your Halloween night.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street in Beverly on Thursday. A van was traveling south on US 250/219, Main St., in Beverly when it crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and back across into the southbound lane, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
BEVERLY, WV
wvpublic.org

Wetzel County Has State's Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths

In northern West Virginia, nestled right below the state’s northern panhandle, is Wetzel County. It’s small and rural. The Ohio River snakes past the county seat of New Martinsville, birthplace to famed West Virginia University football coach Bill Stewart. The county is home to around 14,000 people and...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City councilors in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool. Bond Counsel from Steptoe and Johnson, Tom Aman said the projects will be funded with sales proceeds and the sale of revenue bonds. The ordinance would approve up to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County ATV Accident Sends One to UHC

According to WBOY, one person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just before 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. When first responders arrived, they confirmed that an individual was injured as a result of...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon Sheetz set to close for ‘major remodel’

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to be closed for several months for a major remodel. The location on North Locust Street in Buckhannon is set to close next spring as part of a major remodel, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz. The...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

House destroyed after fire in Fayette County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County, Maryland. Troopers say the crimes have happened at several homes near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
CLARKSBURG, WV

