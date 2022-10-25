Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
princessanneindy.com
City Council candidates seeking new District 2 seat talk farming, rural issues in Virginia Beach
Ed. — From the Sunday, Oct. 16, print edition. BACK BAY— The five people seeking the new District 2 seat on the Virginia Beach City Council said during a forum focusing on rural issues that they will preserve a key farmland preservation program and avoid extending services deeper into the southern city, which could fuel development.
princessanneindy.com
Two Virginia Beach City Council candidates in new District 2 say past bankruptcies followed medical challenges
VIRGINIA BEACH — Elaine Fekete, a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council, twice sought personal bankruptcy protection in the past decade, federal court records show. Fekete and her husband filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2013, a process resolved in 2015 by restructuring debt that Fekete said had been complicated by family medical issues. In 2020, the couple filed for the same type of protection after a medical issue and impacts of the pandemic on their jobs, Fekete said.
Newport News school board member facing charges connected to former relationship with city councilwoman
According to police, Scott filed charges against Harris last week including stalking with reasonable fear of death or assault, a misdemeanor.
princessanneindy.com
District 2 trio seeking School Board seat discuss direction of education in Virginia Beach
Ed. — From the Sunday, Oct. 16, print edition. BACK BAY— The three candidates running to represent the new District 2 on the Virginia Beach School Board discussed their priorities for city schools during a forum on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Creeds Ruritan Community Complex. School Board...
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
13newsnow.com
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia Beach wins 100K
The ticket was bought at the Food Lion located at 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center, and won the prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a man died following a hit-and-run Thursday night. Police said around 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue area. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man laying on the road. The preliminary […]
One of three suspects in deadly shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver found guilty
One of the three suspects charged in a fatal 2019 shooting has been found guilty on all charges.
falconpressnews.org
Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant, does Chick-fil-a have competition?
Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant might just be Chick-fil-A’s biggest competitor for the best chicken in Virginia Beach. Bobo’s is an old-timey feeling restaurant with a southern-style menu that is located on Shore Drive and caters primarily to locals. The restaurant offers great dishes I could eat every...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
13newsnow.com
Hampton police identify man killed in hit-and-run
Someone called 911 after they found 60-year-old Bobby Sylvester Whitaker laying in the road, seriously hurt. He'd been hit by a car that fled the scene.
