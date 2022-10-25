ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
princessanneindy.com

City Council candidates seeking new District 2 seat talk farming, rural issues in Virginia Beach

Ed. — From the Sunday, Oct. 16, print edition. BACK BAY— The five people seeking the new District 2 seat on the Virginia Beach City Council said during a forum focusing on rural issues that they will preserve a key farmland preservation program and avoid extending services deeper into the southern city, which could fuel development.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
princessanneindy.com

Two Virginia Beach City Council candidates in new District 2 say past bankruptcies followed medical challenges

VIRGINIA BEACH — Elaine Fekete, a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council, twice sought personal bankruptcy protection in the past decade, federal court records show. Fekete and her husband filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2013, a process resolved in 2015 by restructuring debt that Fekete said had been complicated by family medical issues. In 2020, the couple filed for the same type of protection after a medical issue and impacts of the pandemic on their jobs, Fekete said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a man died following a hit-and-run Thursday night. Police said around 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue area. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man laying on the road. The preliminary […]
HAMPTON, VA
falconpressnews.org

Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant, does Chick-fil-a have competition?

Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant might just be Chick-fil-A’s biggest competitor for the best chicken in Virginia Beach. Bobo’s is an old-timey feeling restaurant with a southern-style menu that is located on Shore Drive and caters primarily to locals. The restaurant offers great dishes I could eat every...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy